The Australian Christian Lobby is back, holding a series of meetings with politicians, spending on Facebook ads, and going on a hiring blitz in a plan to get favourable religious discrimination laws passed and make its presence felt ahead of the next election.
ACL boss Martyn Iles was in Canberra yesterday for talks with Coalition MPs about the Religious Discrimination Bill, a one-time priority of the Morrison government which had stalled before the pandemic drove attention elsewhere.
But political lobbying and closed-door meetings are just the tip of the organisation’s strategy. Iles’ heightened presence on traditional and social media demonstrates a real commitment to become an electoral force, mobilising religious voters and dragging the Coalition to the right.
Quiet year is over
The ACL came to prominence during the marriage equality plebiscite as a key voice of the Christian right and a staunch opponent of marriage equality. Since then it has intervened in various culture war stoushes, most notably when it raised millions to pay Israel Folau’s legal fees after Rugby Australia sacked the football star over homophobic Facebook posts.
Now, after a quiet year when the pandemic forced the ACL’s traditional agenda — culture wars over religious freedom and LGBTIQ people — into the background, it wants to make a return. Iles, who appeared on ABC’s Q&A recently, wants Christians in Australia to become “more visible” like the LGBTIQ movement.
In a Facebook post last weekend, Iles — who took over from Lyle Shelton as managing director in 2018 — further outlined his goal for the ACL’s future. He boasted: “[Christianity] sees more politicians and leaders than any other faith group.”
But he went on to say that key to the ACL’s success was mobilisation. In the past year, it had 73 local coordinators in 73 electorates. Iles wants 10,000 volunteers mobilised in all 151 electorates. It’s clear he’s got his eyes on the next poll.
Meanwhile it’s asking for donations, hoping to get an additional $1 million by June 30 to make itself “cancel proof” and to top up the $6 million it brought in during the 2019-20 financial year. It has spent more than $63,000 in the past few months on Facebook ads, largely centred on issues like “cancel culture” and pushing for religious discrimination laws. And, crucially, it’s hiring for very election-facing positions, including a national politics director and a national field team leader.
And while it’s easy to dismiss the ACL as a loser from the marriage equality debate, out of touch with mainstream Australia, its targeting of religious voters could work. At the last election it targeted four marginal seats with a campaign around abortion, gender issues and safe schools. The Coalition won all four, and Labor’s failure among diverse, religious voters saw it lose ground in multicultural Sydney and Melbourne suburbs.
It’s is likely that Iles knows a revved-up Christian right could be a force for the Liberals in key marginals — he’s recently delivered speeches in north Queensland, an area that contains its share of battleground seats.
What the ACL wants
The ACL, though, wants more than reelection for our Pentecostal prime minister. It’s still fighting hard for Folau, for example, taking out ads trying to force his return to the NRL. ARL commission chair Peter V’landys said it was wasting its breath and should focus on poverty reduction instead.
But religious discrimination laws are its big target, as they have been since 2019. The future of the Coalition’s bill will be a litmus test of the lobby’s influence. The first draft, hurried through by former attorney-general Christian Porter after the Folau case, lost support from everyone — LGBTIQ groups, business organisations, crossbench MPs and the ACL, who said it didn’t go far enough in protecting the right for employers to fire employees who didn’t align with religious values.
The pandemic got in the way of Porter’s second draft, which again contained significant, disproportionate protection for religious belief. But now there’s pressure from religious groups to get the bill back. Porter’s replacement, Michaelia Cash, has conducted conversations about the bill, and met with Freedom for Faith, a similar group that just held a “religious freedom weekend” where it urged churchgoers to contact MPs and pray for the laws to come into place.
At yesterday’s Coalition joint partyroom meeting, George Christensen, a darling of the Christian right, reminded MPs about the ACL’s impending visit to make representations to interested parties. As the group continues to flex its political muscles, there will be many more to come.
Are you worried about the influence the Australian Christian Lobby has on our politicians? Send your thoughts to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your full name if you’d like to be considered for publication.
I subscribe to Crikey because I believe in a free, open and independent media where news and opinions can be published that I can both agree with and be challenged by.
As a Crikey subscriber I always feel more informed and able to think more critically about issues and current affairs – even when they don’t always reflect my own political viewpoint or lived experience.
Join us and save up to 50%
Subscribe before June 30 and choose what you pay for a year of Crikey. Save up to 50% or, chip in extra and get one of our limited edition Crikey merch packs.Join Now
Leave a comment
Looking at the way the religious right has shaped American politics over the last four decades shows that it’s a political force to be reckoned with. I would be wary of any group in Australia for that reason – the people who get the intersection of politics and society can have an effect much bigger than their size would suggest.
You can at least thank the religious right in the US for speeding up its demise. China is using the US as chew toy.
Fortunately Australia’s not as looney as the US far right – despite ScoMo & Clive’s best efforts.
Now if we got gerrymandering and voluntary voting in we would be in trouble, I expect.
Some US states are working hard to prevent minority voting and Democracy in the States is looking very wobbly,
But we are just as looney. That’s why Morrison and Palmer are allowed to survive here.
Looking at the way the religious right has shaped American politics over the last four decades shows that it’s a political force to be reckoned with, one might expect that if Mr. Isles had any sense of decency he would back off before those he represents cause the same sort of social and political damage here.
How is it that high numbers of seemingly intelligent persons have chosen to engage in myth perpetuation?
I am unable to visualize the above persons contributing any material substance to the greater good of all
humankind and toward the Australian nation.
viz a viz the grinning idiot Scott Morrison, how good is that?
Even intelligence can be delusional.
Key word, William: “seemingly”.
And, who do we fancy might make it seem so?
Did you read the amounts wasted on irrelevant causes ?
Have you ever read of the vast fortunes made by United States televangelists and other prosperity religion spruikers ?
That is the primary reason your “seemingly intelligent” persons indulge in myth perpetuation.
Interestingly, we never see a publication about these prosperity evangelists spending any of their vast wealth charitable work.
Creepy, creepy people. It’s one thing to have your private faith, but these control freaks aren’t happy until they’ve imposed it on all of us. Clearly they’re the insecure type that needs everything simplified and under control to feel secure. Scary and anti-democratic.
If every single person on the planet became a Christian tomorrow they would still be at each other because of bible interpretation. That’s why there are over 50.000 different sects all claiming their right.
In my opinion there`s nothing Christian about the Christian lobby group, a bunch of phony religious hypocrites, much like the coalition governments, who appear as a bunch of wankers, rapists, alleged rapists, and taxpayer rorting merchants as reported in the media on a regular basis, but they seem to not only get away with this behavior but get promoted when exposed, its a sad indictment on the I.Q levels of the voters who continue to ignore this and vote them back into office time and time again
School kids would do a better job.
There has been no reckoning with child sexual abuse by clergy – the sub-title of an excellent title by Melissa Davey. And no case involving senior clergy who moved offending priests and clergy from parish to parish as knowledge of their offences spread.
The hypocrisy is indeed breath-taking.
Not just the child offenders, either. It seems American pentecostalist leadership are strongly prone to everything from an occasional “bit on the side” to some serious deviances.
Agree totally – nothing Christian about this mob of right wing unChristian fanatics
At the peak of all that, ‘bear, I’m rather looking forward to a doco I have queued up ready to go.
It’s called “Alabama Snake”, and I’ll be looking for parallels to Straya’s current state of affairs;
“Documentary Alabama Snake highlights the story of Pentecostal minister Glenn Summerford — a man accused of attempting to murder his wife with a rattlesnake in the sleepy town of Scottsboro, Alabama — and the investigation and trial that haunted Southern Appalachia for decades.”
Separation of church and state was something I learned about in high school some 65 years ago. Has the Australian Constitution been changed?
The separation of church and state is only accepted when one of the following two conditions are met:
* Your religion happens to have the cultural ascendency and is deferred to on cultural matters that shape the direction of a society and its moral code.
* Your religion is a minority that is in contradiction to the prevailing religious norms of a society and thus must be protected.
Full-on secularism isn’t ever defended or treated as desirable except in those circumstances above, or by those odious “militant secularists” who hate God and everything God stands for. Such is the nature of moral systems – plurality in society is genuinely uncomfortable because it tacitly endorses the idea that there is no right way to live and no universally-agreed standards by which to engage with your fellow citizen. Easier to trust others when you know where they stand.
Hating God is it. possible to hate an imaginary being.? like hating the tooth fairy.
It just goes to show how irrational those odious “militant secularists” are. They profess not to believe in God at the same time as hating God. Can’t get any more irrational than that!!
But God in his infinite wisdom told us this in his inerrant Word. As it says in Psalms 14:1 – “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, their deeds are vile; there is no one who does good.”
Full on secularism is very definitely desired. I am a secularist, what types of gun should I have and how does one become militant?
No guns needed, just an ability to rattle off the arguments of the Enlightenment philosophers that plaved the way for modernity. Then you’ll be subject to the Godly lamentation that in times past the Church used to be able to burn heretics like yourself at the stake.