A final ignominy for Nine’s Celebrity Apprentice: the final, and the winner’s announcement last night rated less than the first ep a couple of weeks ago. It averaged 944,000; the first boardroom sequence of the first ep averaged 1.005 million.

The finale last night (lead-up) averaged 805,000. The average of the entire program last night was 875,000; the average of the first ep was 945,000. It was one of those “reality” programs that damaged Nine. Fancy the culmination of the series seeing a smaller audience than the first ep.

But there was better news for The Weakest Link: it averaged 448,000 nationally last night, up from 392,000 the week before. Still rubbish though.

Big Brother averaged 886,000 and MasterChef 747,000, and the ABC’s hyped Finding the Archibald got 577,000.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 461,000 nationally and 266,000 metro; Today, 297,000 and 202,000; News Breakfast, 277,000 and 179,000.

Regional top five: Seven News, 656,000; Seven News 6.30, 638,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 424,000; Home and Away, 414,000; 7pm ABC News, 347,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (29.9%) Nine (26.9%) Ten (18.2%) ABC (17.0%) SBS (8.0%)

Network main channels:

Seven (20.6%) Ninen (18.8%) ABC (12.1%) Ten (11.5%) SBS ONE (5.4%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (3.9%) 7Mate (3.8%) 10 Bold (3.4%) 10 Peach (2.8%) ABC Kids/Comedy.Plus (2.6%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.712 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.672 million Nine News — 1.339 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.226 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.050 million A Current Affair (Nine), 7pm ABC News — 1.024 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 958,000 Celebrity Apprentice Boardroom — winner announced (Nine) — 944,000 Big Brother (Seven) — 886,000

Top metro programs:

1. Seven News — 1.102 million

2. Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million

Losers: The Weakest Link, Celebrity Apprentice

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.102 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.090 million Nine News — 943,000 Nine News 6.30 — 918,000 ACA (Nine) — 732,000 7pm ABC News — 690,000 7.30 (ABC) — 617,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 459,000 Ten News First (ABC) — 335,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 289,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 461,000/265,000 Today (Nine) — 297,000/202,000 News Breakfast (ABC) — 277,000/179,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 248,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 133,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 64,000



Top five pay TV programs:

The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 89,000 Credlin (Sky News) — 73,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 69,000 Alan Jones (Sky News) — 65,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 63,000