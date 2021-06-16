A final ignominy for Nine’s Celebrity Apprentice: the final, and the winner’s announcement last night rated less than the first ep a couple of weeks ago. It averaged 944,000; the first boardroom sequence of the first ep averaged 1.005 million.
The finale last night (lead-up) averaged 805,000. The average of the entire program last night was 875,000; the average of the first ep was 945,000. It was one of those “reality” programs that damaged Nine. Fancy the culmination of the series seeing a smaller audience than the first ep.
But there was better news for The Weakest Link: it averaged 448,000 nationally last night, up from 392,000 the week before. Still rubbish though.
Big Brother averaged 886,000 and MasterChef 747,000, and the ABC’s hyped Finding the Archibald got 577,000.
Breakfast: Sunrise, 461,000 nationally and 266,000 metro; Today, 297,000 and 202,000; News Breakfast, 277,000 and 179,000.
Regional top five: Seven News, 656,000; Seven News 6.30, 638,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 424,000; Home and Away, 414,000; 7pm ABC News, 347,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (29.9%)
- Nine (26.9%)
- Ten (18.2%)
- ABC (17.0%)
- SBS (8.0%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (20.6%)
- Ninen (18.8%)
- ABC (12.1%)
- Ten (11.5%)
- SBS ONE (5.4%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 7TWO (3.9%)
- 7Mate (3.8%)
- 10 Bold (3.4%)
- 10 Peach (2.8%)
- ABC Kids/Comedy.Plus (2.6%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.712 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.672 million
- Nine News — 1.339 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 1.226 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.050 million
- A Current Affair (Nine), 7pm ABC News — 1.024 million
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 958,000
- Celebrity Apprentice Boardroom — winner announced (Nine) — 944,000
- Big Brother (Seven) — 886,000
Top metro programs:
1. Seven News — 1.102 million
2. Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million
Losers: The Weakest Link, Celebrity Apprentice
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.102 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.090 million
- Nine News — 943,000
- Nine News 6.30 — 918,000
- ACA (Nine) — 732,000
- 7pm ABC News — 690,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 617,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 459,000
- Ten News First (ABC) — 335,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 289,000
Morning (national) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 461,000/265,000
- Today (Nine) — 297,000/202,000
- News Breakfast (ABC) — 277,000/179,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 248,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 133,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 64,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 89,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 73,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 69,000
- Alan Jones (Sky News) — 65,000
- AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 63,000
I had been looking forward to “finding the Archibald”. However, I couldn’t believe how cliched it was. I looking for the face of Australia, so far we’ve got Barry Humphreys dressed up as a woman, Brett Whiteley, Wendy Whiteley, Albert Namatjira, a painting of Adam Goodes by Albert’s great-grandson and another one (I think) which I can’t remember. Are these really contenders for the face of Australia?
So, where to next week? I suppose we’ll have to kick off with Margaret Olley, and then where to? I’d be interested in anybody else’s guesses.