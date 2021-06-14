A new study reported in Crikey has examined the overwhelmingly negative way trans and gender-diverse people (for readability simply referred to as trans people) are reported on in the news media. This article intends to be a palate cleanser for such media reporting -- by bringing some facts to the trans debate.

So you think you can trans

A 2018 survey of Australians in years 10 to 12 found that 2.3% identified as trans and gender-diverse. That’s roughly 35,000 trans Australians in that age group alone.

Exploring and establishing one’s identity is often difficult enough, without the added burden of working out something as fundamental as where one sits on the gender spectrum. Accordingly, trans people experience a disproportionate prevalence of mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety.