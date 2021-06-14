Humans are terrible judges of risk. It’s why the gambling industry rakes in billions every year, why people are terrified of flying but not driving, and why another death possibly linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine may fuel vaccine hesitancy.

The 52-year-old woman died after developing a serious blood clot in her brain. Developing vaccine-associated blood clots is extremely rare -- fatal cases are even rarer. Australia has administered 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, 3.6 million of which were AstraZeneca. There have been 48 confirmed and probable cases linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine and two deaths.

What we see v what we hear

UNSW school of psychology deputy head Professor Ben Newell tells Crikey much of how people perceive risk comes down to experience.