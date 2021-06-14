Hear the one about the trade deal that came down to the wire?

According to Trade Minister Dan Tehan, the trade deal with a post-Brexit UK is going "down to the wire". The phrase might ring a bell with people with a memory longer than five minutes. The Trans Pacific Partnership deal went down to the wire in 2015. The hearts of trade negotiators back then had barely recovered from the time the trade deal with China went down to the wire in 2014. Veterans might have recalled that the trade deal with the United States went down to the wire in 2003.

None of that augurs well for this trade agreement with the Brits.