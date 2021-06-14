Don't know weather that's true Barnaby Joyce has a history of some of the most bonkers social media activity of any federal politician. And like many of our true eccentric political posters, nothing gets the weird flowing like energy policy. Whether it was his contention that climate change action would lead to abolishing private property rights, or wishing an ailing Bob Hawke well because "the honesty of being to the top is something treasured when honestly given. Like Bob said we should go to nuclear power".

Now Joyce has pulled the brilliant gambit, snookering climate change activists by asking the simple question: "If global warming exists, why is it so bloody cold right now?"

Truly it's an embarrassing oversight from those pushing the fraudulent climate change narrative who are totally ignoring that weather still happens.