It was Seven’s night with the Thursday night AFL game pulling in 739,000 national viewers. Nine rested after the State of Origin win the night before, Ten battled -- with MasterChef Australia attracting 717,000. A long weekend in most states so lots of sport -- AFL Big Freeze game on Monday from Sydney the highlight.

Q&A was up to 464,000, up from 351,000 a week ago, and Foreign Correspondent pulled in 610,000 -- up from 525,000.

Nine boasted on Thursday that the first 2021 State of Origin game “achieved a live average national audience of 2,988,000 people across linear broadcast on Channel 9 and BVOD streaming on 9Now, making it the most-watched program of the year to-date in Australia and exceeding all expectations. On Channel 9, the national average audience was up 12.7% on game one of the 2020 series with 2.7 million people. On 9Now, the live BVOD audience was up by a massive 56% year-on-year with 280,000 (including co-viewing) -- the largest live BVOD audience ever recorded on any CFTA BVOD platform in Australian history.”