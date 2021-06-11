The news that significant sections of the National Archives of Australia, a repository of literally irreplaceable historical records, was dissolving down to nothing, was met with a shrug by the federal government. For a deeper look at what it says about the historical nihilism of the Liberal Party, you can read Guy Rundle’s piece on the matter.

In the meantime, over 150 writers, academics, and prominent Australians have signed an open letter to the prime minister protesting the decade of neglect that led us here, and urging the government to implement the modest funding increase recommended by former secretary of the Department of Finance David Tune’s review of the institution.

Below is the letter and the list of signatories in full. The non-partisan group includes two Nobel laureates and three Australians of the Year.

Saving the Nation’s Memory Bank

An open letter to the prime minister

We write as friends and supporters of the National Archives of Australia. Some of us are

historians, including multiple winners of Prime Minister’s Awards, some are independent

writers and researchers, and some are former members of the National Archives Advisory

Council. We have differing political viewpoints but share a deep love for the knowledge of

Australia’s past embodied in its archives and libraries.

We are writing to you because we fear that the integrity of the nation’s premier memory

bank, the National Archives of Australia, is in jeopardy and to urge you to secure its future.

As the institution created by parliament to maintain the official records of the

Commonwealth, the National Archives is one of the pillars of our democracy. It makes

decision-making more transparent. It holds governments, past and present, to account. And in

the words of Justice Michael Kirby, it “holds up a mirror to the people of Australia”.

In this respect, the National Archives is not like other cultural institutions, such as museums,

galleries and opera houses. Its most important users have yet to be born. The value of many

items in its collection may not become apparent for many years because we simply do not

know what questions future inquirers may ask.

Only in recent years, for example, have researchers begun to tap the riches of the National

Archives’ repatriation records, the largest continuous record of the health of any people

anywhere, for medical as well as historical research.

We welcomed the comprehensive review of the function and efficiency of the archives

conducted by Mr David Tune and endorse his incisive analysis of the challenges now facing

it. He shows beyond doubt that large parts of the collection, including fragile and

irreplaceable film and paper records, are in danger of disintegration and loss without

investment in urgent conservation and preservation work.

Successive cuts in the form of “efficiency dividends” have weakened the National Archives’

capacity to undertake this essential work. Even the routine work of retrieving and clearing

records for researchers has been compromised to the point that researchers can no longer

undertake projects based on the archives with confidence that the records will become

available in time.

The National Archives is one of Australia’s premier cultural institutions. It has always

enjoyed the support of governments of both persuasions. In 2011 its reputation as an

international leader in digital record keeping and preservation was recognised by UNESCO

with the prestigious Memory of the World Prize. In the report he presented the government in

January 2020, Mr Tune helpfully identified the needed works and cost offsets that will allow

the archives to “stay contemporary in the digital age”.

We were disappointed, therefore, that in a budget that increased the funding of other national

institutions, and made very large investments in the expansion of one of them, the Australian

War Memorial, no allocation, even of interim funding, was made for the National Archives of

Australia. We were further alarmed by the tenor of remarks attributed to a representative of

the government that “all sources degrade over time”, that this was “business as usual” and that

the National Archives should look for philanthropic support, rather than government funding,

to finance preservation of its records.

The National Archives is not a charity that should have to shake a tin or secure buy-in from

the public for support. It is a legislated responsibility of government and should be

adequately funded from public revenues. No other national archive is reliant on private funds

for its core functions of preserving the records of the national government.

The funding recommended by Tune for urgent digitisation ($67m over seven years) is modest

when compared with the historical importance of the records and their value to posterity.

We understand that some of the recommendations of the Tune review await further

consideration by government, but strongly urge you to provide interim funding in order for

this essential work to proceed, and reaffirm your support for a vital institution.

SIGNATORIES

Louise Adler AM

Vice-chancellor’s professorial fellow, Monash University

Isabella Alexander

Professor of Law, UTS

Dennis Altman FASSA

Emeritus Professor of Sociology, La Trobe University

Rachel Ankeny FAAAS

Professor of History and Philosophy of Science

President International Society for the History, Philosophy, and Social Studies of Biology

Michelle Arrow

Professor of History, Macquarie University

Bain Attwood FAHA

Professor of History, Monash University

Philip Ayres FAHA FRHS

Biographer Sir Owen Dixon, Malcolm Fraser, Sir Douglas Mawson

Kathy Bail

CEO, UNSW Press

Ted Baillieu AO

Patron, Public Records Office of Victoria

Alison Bashford FBA FAHA

Laureate Professor of History, University of NSW

Formerly Vere Harmsworth Professor, University of Cambridge

Joan Beaumont AM FASSA

Emerita Professor of History, ANU

Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History

Diane Bell

Professor Emerita of Anthropology, George Washington University

Distinguished Honorary Professor of Anthropology, ANU

Katherine Biber

Professor of Law, UTS

Catherine Bond

Associate Professor of Law & Justice, Associate Dean (Academic), University of NSW

Frank Bongiorno AM FRHS FAHA FASSA

Head of School of History, Australian National University

Joanna Bourke

Professor, Birkbeck College, London

Fellow of the British Academy

Global Innovations Chair, University of Newcastle

Kathy Bowrey

Professor of Law & Justice, University of New South Wales

Troy Bramston

Senior writer, The Australian

Judith Brett FASSA

Emeritus Professor of Politics, Latrobe University

Carl Bridge

Professor, Department of History & Menzies Australia Institute King’s College, London

Richard Broome AM FAHA FRHSV

President, Royal Historical Society of Victoria

Martin Butler

Winner PM’s Award for Best Documentary

Gabrielle Carey

Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction

David Carment

Emeritus Professor of History, Charles Darwin University

John Carroll

Emeritus Professor of Sociology, La Trobe University

Senior Fellow, Center for Cultural Sociology, Yale University

The Hon Stephen Charles AO QC

Former Justice of the Victorian Supreme Court of Appeal

Centre for Public Integrity

David Christian FRSN FAHA

Emeritus Professor of Modern History, Macquarie University

Anna Clark

Associate Professor, Australian Centre for Public History, University of Technology Sydney

Sir Christopher Clark FRHS FBA

Regius Professor of History, Cambridge University

Catherine Coleborne FRSN

Professor, Head of School, Dean of Arts, University of Newcastle

J. M. Coetzee FAHA

Nobel Laureate for Literature

Ross Coulthart

Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History

James Curran

Professor of History, Sydney University

Ann Curthoys FAHA FASSA

Honorary Professor, Sydney University

Joy Damousi FAHA FASSA

Director, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, Australian Catholic University

Former President, Australian Historical Association

Former president, Australian Academy of the Humanities

Kate Darian-Smith FASSA

Professor, Dean/Pro Vice-Chancellor

College of Arts, Law and Education, University of Tasmania

Jim Davidson AM

Glyn Davis AC FASSA FIPAA

Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Australian National University

Visiting Professor, Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University

Mark Davis

Professor of Publishing and Communications, University of Melbourne

Graeme Davison AO FAHA FASSA FFAHS

Emeritus Sir John Monash Distinguished Professor, Monash University

Former member of NAA advisory council

Former President of the Australian Historical Association

Bentley Dean

Winner PM’s Award for Best Documentary

Peter Doherty AC

Patron, The Doherty Institute

Nobel Laureate for Medicine Australian of the Year 1997

Philip Dwyer

Professor of History, Director of Centre for the Study of Violence, University of Newcastle

John Edwards AM

Adjunct Professor, Curtin University

Senior Fellow Lowy Institute

Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History

Peter Edwards AM FAIIA

Australian Official War Historian

Erik Eklund

Professor of History and Regional Studies, Federation University

Lisa Featherstone

Associate Professor and Convenor, History Discipline School of Historical and Philosophical

Inquiry University of Queensland

Mark Finnane FAHA FASSA

Professor of History, Griffith University

Professor Tanya Fitzgerald SFHEA FRHistS

Dean and Head of School, University of WA

Sheila Fitzpatrick FAHA

Professor of History, Australian Catholic University

Distinguished Service Professor Emerita at the University of Chicago

Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction

Jan Fullerton AO FAHA

Former Director-General, National Library of Australia

Bill Gammage AM FASSA

Emeritus Professor of History, ANU Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History

Helen Garner

Winner Windham-Campbell Prize for Non-Fiction

Stephen Garton AM FAHA FASSA FRAHS FRSN

Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Sydney

Andrea Gaynor

Associate Professor of History, University of Western Australia

Ross Gibbs PSM

Director-General, National Archives of Australia 2003-11

Dr Jane Gilmour OAM

Chair, William Buckland Foundation

Co-editor, The French-Australian Review

Stan Grant AM FAHA

Vice-Chancellor’s Chair of Australian-Indigenous Belonging, Charles Sturt University

Bridget Griffen-Foley FAHA

Professor of History, Macquarie University

Billy Griffiths

Lecturer in Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies, Deakin University

Tom Griffiths AO FAHA

Emeritus Professor of History, ANU

Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History

Gideon Haigh

Paul Ham

Ian Hancock

Editorial fellow, Australian Dictionary of Biography

Historian of the Liberal Party, biographer Sir John Gorton, Nick Greiner

Former member of NAA advisory council

Tom Harley

Former Federal Vice-President of the Liberal Party

The Hon David Harper AM QC

Retired Justice, Supreme Court of Victoria Centre for Public Integrity

Jenny Hocking FASSA

Emeritus Professor of Australian Studies, Monash University

Chloe Hooper

Julia Horne

Professor of History, Sydney University

David Horner AM

Emeritus Professor of History, ANU

Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History

Andrea Hull AO FAICD FAIM

Emeritus Professor, University of Melbourne

Chair Melbourne Recital Centre

Ivor Indyk

Whitlam Chair, Writing and Society Research Centre, Western Sydney University

Helen Irving FASSA

Emerita Professor of Law, Sydney University

Former member NAA advisory council

Margaret Jackson AC

Barry Jones AC FAA FACE FTSE FASSA

Gail Jones

Adjunct Professor, Western Sydney University

Winner PM’s Award for Fiction

Nicholas Jose

Emeritus Professor of English and Creative Writing, University of Adelaide

Evelyn Juers

Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction

Grace Karskens FAHA FASSA

Emerita Professor of History, University of NSW

Winner PM’s Award for Australian History

Thomas Keneally AO FAHA Dist FRSN

Winner, the Booker Prize

Bruce Kercher

Emeritus Professor of Law, Macquarie University

Catherine Kevin

Associate Professor of History, Flinders University

Shino Konishi

Associate Professor of History, Australian Catholic University

Marilyn Lake AO FAHA FASSA

Professorial Fellow, Melbourne University

Former President of the Australia Historical Association

Co-winner PM’s Award for Australian History

Meredith Lake

Honorary Associate, Department of History, University of Sydney

Winner PM’s Award for Australian History

Susan Lawrence FSA FAHA

Professor of Archaeology and History, La Trobe University

Mark Lunney

Professor of Law, University of New England

Trish Luker

Senior Lecturer, UTS Faculty of Law

Jane Lydon FSA FAHA

Professor, Wesfarmers Chair of Australian History, University of Western Australia

Andrew May FASSA FRAS

Professor of Australian History, Melbourne University

John Maynard FASSA FAHA

Emeritus Professor and Director, Purai Global Indigenous History Centre, University of

Newcastle

Iain McCalman AO FRHS FAHA FASSA

Emeritus Professor University of Sydney,

Former President Australian Academy of the Humanities

Janet McCalman AC FAHA FASSA

Emeritus Redmond Barry Distinguished Professor, Melbourne University

Richard McGregor

Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction

Stuart Macintyre AO FAHA FASSA

Emeritus Laureate Professor of History, Melbourne University

Former President of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia

Susan McKemmish

Professor Emerita of Archival Studies, Monash University

Laureate, Australian Society of Archivists

Mark McKenna FAHA

Emeritus Professor of History, Sydney University

Winner PM’s Award for Australian History

Peter McPhee AM FAHA FASSA

Emeritus Professor of History, Former Provost, Melbourne University

President of the History Council of Victoria

Eve Mahlab AO

David Malouf AO FAHA

George Megalogenis

Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction

A. Dirk Moses

Frank Porter Graham Distinguished Professor of Global Human Rights History Department

of History, University of North Carolina

Doug Munro

Adjunct Professor of History, University of Queensland

Allan Myers AC QC

Chancellor, Melbourne University

Amanda Nettelbeck FAHA FASSA

Professor of History, University of Adelaide

George Nichols

Director-General, National Archives of Australia 1990-2000

Sir Gustav Nossal AC CBE FAA

Australian of the Year 2000

Melanie Oppenheimer FASSA

President, Australian Historical Association Chair of History, Flinders University

Fiona Paisley FASSA FAHA

Emeritus Professor of History, Griffith University

Robert Pascoe

Dean Laureate, Victoria University

Susan Pascoe AM

Adjunct Professor, University of WA

Inaugural Commissioner of the Charities and Not for Profit Commission

Mark Peel FASSA FRHistS

Emeritus Professor, University of Leicester

Michael Piggott AM

Laureate, Australian Society of Archivists

John Poynter AO OBE Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes Académique FAHA FASSA

Emeritus Professor, University of Melbourne

Wilfred Prest AM FRHistS FAHA FASSA

Professor Emeritus of History and of Law, University of Adelaide

Marian Quartly

Emeritus Professor of History, Monash University

Henry Reynolds FAHA FASSA

Professor of History, University of Tasmania

Co-winner of the PM’s Award for Australian History.

Lyndal Roper FRHistS FBA FAHA

Regius Professor of History, Oxford University

Michael Roper

Professor of Sociology, University of Essex

Professor Kim Rubenstein FAAL FASSA

Co-Director, 50/50 by 2030 Foundation, Faculty of Business, Government and

Law, University of Canberra

Lynette Russell AM, FRHistS, FASSA, FAHA

Director, Monash University Indigenous Studies Centre

Penny Russell FAHA

Professor Emerita of History, Sydney University

Paul Santamaria QC

Former chairman National Archives Advisory Council

Dr Joanna Sassoon

School of Media, Curtin University

Julianne Schultz AM FAHA

Publisher, Griffith Review

Professor of Media and Culture in the Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research,

Griffith University

Tiffany Shellam

Associate Professor of History, Deakin University

Winner PM’s Award for Australian History

James Spigelman AC QC

Former Chief Justice and Lieutenant-Governor of NSW

Fiona Stanley AC FAA FASSA

Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Western Australia

Australian of the Year 2003

Peter Stanley FAHA

Professor of History, University of NSW

Brian Stoddart

Emeritus Professor of History, La Trobe University

Distinguished Fellow, Australia India Institute

Gary Sturgess AM

Adjunct Professor, Australia & New Zealand School of Government

Shurlee Swain AM FAHA FASSA

Emeritus Professor, Australian Catholic University

Martin Thomas

Professor of History, ANU

Co-Director, the Menzies Australia Institute, King’s College London

Alistair Thomson FASSA

Professor of History, Monash University

Anne Tiernan

Professor, Griffith Business School, Griffith University

Kate Torney

Chief Executive Officer, State Library of Victoria

Maria Tumarkin

Associate Professor, Melbourne University

Winner Windham-Campbell Prize for Non-Fiction

Christina Twomey FAHA FASSA

Professor of History, Head of the School of Philosophical, Historical and International

Studies in the Faculty of Arts, Monash University

Elizabeth Tynan

Associate Professor of History, James Cook University

Winner, PM’s Award for Australian History

Prue Vines FAAL FSEA

Professor of Law & Justice, University of NSW

David Walker AM FAHA FASSA

Emeritus Professor of Australian Studies, Deakin University

Inaugural BHP Billiton Professor of Australian Studies, Peking University

James Walter FASSA

Emeritus Professor of Political Science, Monash University

Former member NAA advisory council

Maggie Walter FASSA

Distinguished Professor, University of Tasmania

Stuart James Ward

Head of the Saxo Institute for History, Archaeology, Ethnology and Classics, Copenhagen

University

Don Watson

Nadia Wheatley

Richard White

Associate Professor of History, Sydney University

Tara June Winch

Winner, Miles Franklin Award; winner, PM’s Award for Fiction

Tim Winton

Four times winner Miles Franklin Award

Angela Woollacott FAHA FRHistS FASS

Manning Clark Chair of Australian History, Australian National University

Alexis Wright FAHA

Boisbouvier Chair in Australian Literature, Melbourne University

Clare Wright OAM

Professor of History, Latrobe University

Barbara Yeoh AM FAICD

Peter Yule

Research fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, University of Melbourne