The news that significant sections of the National Archives of Australia, a repository of literally irreplaceable historical records, was dissolving down to nothing, was met with a shrug by the federal government. For a deeper look at what it says about the historical nihilism of the Liberal Party, you can read Guy Rundle’s piece on the matter.
In the meantime, over 150 writers, academics, and prominent Australians have signed an open letter to the prime minister protesting the decade of neglect that led us here, and urging the government to implement the modest funding increase recommended by former secretary of the Department of Finance David Tune’s review of the institution.
Below is the letter and the list of signatories in full. The non-partisan group includes two Nobel laureates and three Australians of the Year.
Saving the Nation’s Memory Bank
An open letter to the prime minister
We write as friends and supporters of the National Archives of Australia. Some of us are
historians, including multiple winners of Prime Minister’s Awards, some are independent
writers and researchers, and some are former members of the National Archives Advisory
Council. We have differing political viewpoints but share a deep love for the knowledge of
Australia’s past embodied in its archives and libraries.
We are writing to you because we fear that the integrity of the nation’s premier memory
bank, the National Archives of Australia, is in jeopardy and to urge you to secure its future.
As the institution created by parliament to maintain the official records of the
Commonwealth, the National Archives is one of the pillars of our democracy. It makes
decision-making more transparent. It holds governments, past and present, to account. And in
the words of Justice Michael Kirby, it “holds up a mirror to the people of Australia”.
In this respect, the National Archives is not like other cultural institutions, such as museums,
galleries and opera houses. Its most important users have yet to be born. The value of many
items in its collection may not become apparent for many years because we simply do not
know what questions future inquirers may ask.
Only in recent years, for example, have researchers begun to tap the riches of the National
Archives’ repatriation records, the largest continuous record of the health of any people
anywhere, for medical as well as historical research.
We welcomed the comprehensive review of the function and efficiency of the archives
conducted by Mr David Tune and endorse his incisive analysis of the challenges now facing
it. He shows beyond doubt that large parts of the collection, including fragile and
irreplaceable film and paper records, are in danger of disintegration and loss without
investment in urgent conservation and preservation work.
Successive cuts in the form of “efficiency dividends” have weakened the National Archives’
capacity to undertake this essential work. Even the routine work of retrieving and clearing
records for researchers has been compromised to the point that researchers can no longer
undertake projects based on the archives with confidence that the records will become
available in time.
The National Archives is one of Australia’s premier cultural institutions. It has always
enjoyed the support of governments of both persuasions. In 2011 its reputation as an
international leader in digital record keeping and preservation was recognised by UNESCO
with the prestigious Memory of the World Prize. In the report he presented the government in
January 2020, Mr Tune helpfully identified the needed works and cost offsets that will allow
the archives to “stay contemporary in the digital age”.
We were disappointed, therefore, that in a budget that increased the funding of other national
institutions, and made very large investments in the expansion of one of them, the Australian
War Memorial, no allocation, even of interim funding, was made for the National Archives of
Australia. We were further alarmed by the tenor of remarks attributed to a representative of
the government that “all sources degrade over time”, that this was “business as usual” and that
the National Archives should look for philanthropic support, rather than government funding,
to finance preservation of its records.
The National Archives is not a charity that should have to shake a tin or secure buy-in from
the public for support. It is a legislated responsibility of government and should be
adequately funded from public revenues. No other national archive is reliant on private funds
for its core functions of preserving the records of the national government.
The funding recommended by Tune for urgent digitisation ($67m over seven years) is modest
when compared with the historical importance of the records and their value to posterity.
We understand that some of the recommendations of the Tune review await further
consideration by government, but strongly urge you to provide interim funding in order for
this essential work to proceed, and reaffirm your support for a vital institution.
SIGNATORIES
Louise Adler AM
Vice-chancellor’s professorial fellow, Monash University
Isabella Alexander
Professor of Law, UTS
Dennis Altman FASSA
Emeritus Professor of Sociology, La Trobe University
Rachel Ankeny FAAAS
Professor of History and Philosophy of Science
President International Society for the History, Philosophy, and Social Studies of Biology
Michelle Arrow
Professor of History, Macquarie University
Bain Attwood FAHA
Professor of History, Monash University
Philip Ayres FAHA FRHS
Biographer Sir Owen Dixon, Malcolm Fraser, Sir Douglas Mawson
Kathy Bail
CEO, UNSW Press
Ted Baillieu AO
Patron, Public Records Office of Victoria
Alison Bashford FBA FAHA
Laureate Professor of History, University of NSW
Formerly Vere Harmsworth Professor, University of Cambridge
Joan Beaumont AM FASSA
Emerita Professor of History, ANU
Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History
Diane Bell
Professor Emerita of Anthropology, George Washington University
Distinguished Honorary Professor of Anthropology, ANU
Katherine Biber
Professor of Law, UTS
Catherine Bond
Associate Professor of Law & Justice, Associate Dean (Academic), University of NSW
Frank Bongiorno AM FRHS FAHA FASSA
Head of School of History, Australian National University
Joanna Bourke
Professor, Birkbeck College, London
Fellow of the British Academy
Global Innovations Chair, University of Newcastle
Kathy Bowrey
Professor of Law & Justice, University of New South Wales
Troy Bramston
Senior writer, The Australian
Judith Brett FASSA
Emeritus Professor of Politics, Latrobe University
Carl Bridge
Professor, Department of History & Menzies Australia Institute King’s College, London
Richard Broome AM FAHA FRHSV
President, Royal Historical Society of Victoria
Martin Butler
Winner PM’s Award for Best Documentary
Gabrielle Carey
Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction
David Carment
Emeritus Professor of History, Charles Darwin University
John Carroll
Emeritus Professor of Sociology, La Trobe University
Senior Fellow, Center for Cultural Sociology, Yale University
The Hon Stephen Charles AO QC
Former Justice of the Victorian Supreme Court of Appeal
Centre for Public Integrity
David Christian FRSN FAHA
Emeritus Professor of Modern History, Macquarie University
Anna Clark
Associate Professor, Australian Centre for Public History, University of Technology Sydney
Sir Christopher Clark FRHS FBA
Regius Professor of History, Cambridge University
Catherine Coleborne FRSN
Professor, Head of School, Dean of Arts, University of Newcastle
J. M. Coetzee FAHA
Nobel Laureate for Literature
Ross Coulthart
Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History
James Curran
Professor of History, Sydney University
Ann Curthoys FAHA FASSA
Honorary Professor, Sydney University
Joy Damousi FAHA FASSA
Director, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, Australian Catholic University
Former President, Australian Historical Association
Former president, Australian Academy of the Humanities
Kate Darian-Smith FASSA
Professor, Dean/Pro Vice-Chancellor
College of Arts, Law and Education, University of Tasmania
Jim Davidson AM
Glyn Davis AC FASSA FIPAA
Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Australian National University
Visiting Professor, Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University
Mark Davis
Professor of Publishing and Communications, University of Melbourne
Graeme Davison AO FAHA FASSA FFAHS
Emeritus Sir John Monash Distinguished Professor, Monash University
Former member of NAA advisory council
Former President of the Australian Historical Association
Bentley Dean
Winner PM’s Award for Best Documentary
Peter Doherty AC
Patron, The Doherty Institute
Nobel Laureate for Medicine Australian of the Year 1997
Philip Dwyer
Professor of History, Director of Centre for the Study of Violence, University of Newcastle
John Edwards AM
Adjunct Professor, Curtin University
Senior Fellow Lowy Institute
Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History
Peter Edwards AM FAIIA
Australian Official War Historian
Erik Eklund
Professor of History and Regional Studies, Federation University
Lisa Featherstone
Associate Professor and Convenor, History Discipline School of Historical and Philosophical
Inquiry University of Queensland
Mark Finnane FAHA FASSA
Professor of History, Griffith University
Professor Tanya Fitzgerald SFHEA FRHistS
Dean and Head of School, University of WA
Sheila Fitzpatrick FAHA
Professor of History, Australian Catholic University
Distinguished Service Professor Emerita at the University of Chicago
Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction
Jan Fullerton AO FAHA
Former Director-General, National Library of Australia
Bill Gammage AM FASSA
Emeritus Professor of History, ANU Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History
Helen Garner
Winner Windham-Campbell Prize for Non-Fiction
Stephen Garton AM FAHA FASSA FRAHS FRSN
Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Sydney
Andrea Gaynor
Associate Professor of History, University of Western Australia
Ross Gibbs PSM
Director-General, National Archives of Australia 2003-11
Dr Jane Gilmour OAM
Chair, William Buckland Foundation
Co-editor, The French-Australian Review
Stan Grant AM FAHA
Vice-Chancellor’s Chair of Australian-Indigenous Belonging, Charles Sturt University
Bridget Griffen-Foley FAHA
Professor of History, Macquarie University
Billy Griffiths
Lecturer in Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies, Deakin University
Tom Griffiths AO FAHA
Emeritus Professor of History, ANU
Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History
Gideon Haigh
Paul Ham
Ian Hancock
Editorial fellow, Australian Dictionary of Biography
Historian of the Liberal Party, biographer Sir John Gorton, Nick Greiner
Former member of NAA advisory council
Tom Harley
Former Federal Vice-President of the Liberal Party
The Hon David Harper AM QC
Retired Justice, Supreme Court of Victoria Centre for Public Integrity
Jenny Hocking FASSA
Emeritus Professor of Australian Studies, Monash University
Chloe Hooper
Julia Horne
Professor of History, Sydney University
David Horner AM
Emeritus Professor of History, ANU
Winner PM’s Prize for Australian History
Andrea Hull AO FAICD FAIM
Emeritus Professor, University of Melbourne
Chair Melbourne Recital Centre
Ivor Indyk
Whitlam Chair, Writing and Society Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Helen Irving FASSA
Emerita Professor of Law, Sydney University
Former member NAA advisory council
Margaret Jackson AC
Barry Jones AC FAA FACE FTSE FASSA
Gail Jones
Adjunct Professor, Western Sydney University
Winner PM’s Award for Fiction
Nicholas Jose
Emeritus Professor of English and Creative Writing, University of Adelaide
Evelyn Juers
Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction
Grace Karskens FAHA FASSA
Emerita Professor of History, University of NSW
Winner PM’s Award for Australian History
Thomas Keneally AO FAHA Dist FRSN
Winner, the Booker Prize
Bruce Kercher
Emeritus Professor of Law, Macquarie University
Catherine Kevin
Associate Professor of History, Flinders University
Shino Konishi
Associate Professor of History, Australian Catholic University
Marilyn Lake AO FAHA FASSA
Professorial Fellow, Melbourne University
Former President of the Australia Historical Association
Co-winner PM’s Award for Australian History
Meredith Lake
Honorary Associate, Department of History, University of Sydney
Winner PM’s Award for Australian History
Susan Lawrence FSA FAHA
Professor of Archaeology and History, La Trobe University
Mark Lunney
Professor of Law, University of New England
Trish Luker
Senior Lecturer, UTS Faculty of Law
Jane Lydon FSA FAHA
Professor, Wesfarmers Chair of Australian History, University of Western Australia
Andrew May FASSA FRAS
Professor of Australian History, Melbourne University
John Maynard FASSA FAHA
Emeritus Professor and Director, Purai Global Indigenous History Centre, University of
Newcastle
Iain McCalman AO FRHS FAHA FASSA
Emeritus Professor University of Sydney,
Former President Australian Academy of the Humanities
Janet McCalman AC FAHA FASSA
Emeritus Redmond Barry Distinguished Professor, Melbourne University
Richard McGregor
Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction
Stuart Macintyre AO FAHA FASSA
Emeritus Laureate Professor of History, Melbourne University
Former President of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia
Susan McKemmish
Professor Emerita of Archival Studies, Monash University
Laureate, Australian Society of Archivists
Mark McKenna FAHA
Emeritus Professor of History, Sydney University
Winner PM’s Award for Australian History
Peter McPhee AM FAHA FASSA
Emeritus Professor of History, Former Provost, Melbourne University
President of the History Council of Victoria
Eve Mahlab AO
David Malouf AO FAHA
George Megalogenis
Winner PM’s Award for Non-Fiction
A. Dirk Moses
Frank Porter Graham Distinguished Professor of Global Human Rights History Department
of History, University of North Carolina
Doug Munro
Adjunct Professor of History, University of Queensland
Allan Myers AC QC
Chancellor, Melbourne University
Amanda Nettelbeck FAHA FASSA
Professor of History, University of Adelaide
George Nichols
Director-General, National Archives of Australia 1990-2000
Sir Gustav Nossal AC CBE FAA
Australian of the Year 2000
Melanie Oppenheimer FASSA
President, Australian Historical Association Chair of History, Flinders University
Fiona Paisley FASSA FAHA
Emeritus Professor of History, Griffith University
Robert Pascoe
Dean Laureate, Victoria University
Susan Pascoe AM
Adjunct Professor, University of WA
Inaugural Commissioner of the Charities and Not for Profit Commission
Mark Peel FASSA FRHistS
Emeritus Professor, University of Leicester
Michael Piggott AM
Laureate, Australian Society of Archivists
John Poynter AO OBE Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes Académique FAHA FASSA
Emeritus Professor, University of Melbourne
Wilfred Prest AM FRHistS FAHA FASSA
Professor Emeritus of History and of Law, University of Adelaide
Marian Quartly
Emeritus Professor of History, Monash University
Henry Reynolds FAHA FASSA
Professor of History, University of Tasmania
Co-winner of the PM’s Award for Australian History.
Lyndal Roper FRHistS FBA FAHA
Regius Professor of History, Oxford University
Michael Roper
Professor of Sociology, University of Essex
Professor Kim Rubenstein FAAL FASSA
Co-Director, 50/50 by 2030 Foundation, Faculty of Business, Government and
Law, University of Canberra
Lynette Russell AM, FRHistS, FASSA, FAHA
Director, Monash University Indigenous Studies Centre
Penny Russell FAHA
Professor Emerita of History, Sydney University
Paul Santamaria QC
Former chairman National Archives Advisory Council
Dr Joanna Sassoon
School of Media, Curtin University
Julianne Schultz AM FAHA
Publisher, Griffith Review
Professor of Media and Culture in the Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research,
Griffith University
Tiffany Shellam
Associate Professor of History, Deakin University
Winner PM’s Award for Australian History
James Spigelman AC QC
Former Chief Justice and Lieutenant-Governor of NSW
Fiona Stanley AC FAA FASSA
Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Western Australia
Australian of the Year 2003
Peter Stanley FAHA
Professor of History, University of NSW
Brian Stoddart
Emeritus Professor of History, La Trobe University
Distinguished Fellow, Australia India Institute
Gary Sturgess AM
Adjunct Professor, Australia & New Zealand School of Government
Shurlee Swain AM FAHA FASSA
Emeritus Professor, Australian Catholic University
Martin Thomas
Professor of History, ANU
Co-Director, the Menzies Australia Institute, King’s College London
Alistair Thomson FASSA
Professor of History, Monash University
Anne Tiernan
Professor, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Kate Torney
Chief Executive Officer, State Library of Victoria
Maria Tumarkin
Associate Professor, Melbourne University
Winner Windham-Campbell Prize for Non-Fiction
Christina Twomey FAHA FASSA
Professor of History, Head of the School of Philosophical, Historical and International
Studies in the Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Elizabeth Tynan
Associate Professor of History, James Cook University
Winner, PM’s Award for Australian History
Prue Vines FAAL FSEA
Professor of Law & Justice, University of NSW
David Walker AM FAHA FASSA
Emeritus Professor of Australian Studies, Deakin University
Inaugural BHP Billiton Professor of Australian Studies, Peking University
James Walter FASSA
Emeritus Professor of Political Science, Monash University
Former member NAA advisory council
Maggie Walter FASSA
Distinguished Professor, University of Tasmania
Stuart James Ward
Head of the Saxo Institute for History, Archaeology, Ethnology and Classics, Copenhagen
University
Don Watson
Nadia Wheatley
Richard White
Associate Professor of History, Sydney University
Tara June Winch
Winner, Miles Franklin Award; winner, PM’s Award for Fiction
Tim Winton
Four times winner Miles Franklin Award
Angela Woollacott FAHA FRHistS FASS
Manning Clark Chair of Australian History, Australian National University
Alexis Wright FAHA
Boisbouvier Chair in Australian Literature, Melbourne University
Clare Wright OAM
Professor of History, Latrobe University
Barbara Yeoh AM FAICD
Peter Yule
Research fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, University of Melbourne
