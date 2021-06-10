Gladys you and not me Ah, the big sporting occasions. The perfect time for a politician to make a huge effort to appear human and in so doing come to resemble an alien wearing a poorly thought-out flesh disguise.

So it was last night when New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejilkian watched the State of Origin like any red-blooded sports fan would -- standing completely alone in the middle of a nondescript room watching a TV affixed halfway up a wall holding an unopened can of Coke No Sugar a full four hours before the game starts.

Of course this is always the case when politicians provide photographic evidence that they are willing to pretend to be into sports for us. Who can forget Malcolm Turnbull's bizarre inability to orient himself towards a television in anything approaching a normal way?