“The jungle is growing back. As leaders of some of the world’s largest liberal democracies and advanced economies, we must tend to the gardening with renewed clarity, unity and purpose.”

It's an odd analogy, one used by Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of the Cornwall G7 “Plus” summit tomorrow.

Despite a well-documented aversion to holding hoses, Morrison has made it clear he’d like to head up that gardening team. Tension over territorial claims, heightened economic stress, undermining laws of the sea, and foreign interference, are all issues to be pruned, and all point squarely in Beijing’s direction.