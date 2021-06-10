(Image: Private Media)

This is the second story in this series. Read the first here.

If problems in the aged care workforce have been a staple of policy discussion for years, so has governments claiming to be addressing the issue and failing.

The following list of reviews, inquiries, studies and responses is exhausting -- but nowhere near exhaustive. They do, however, illustrate a pattern of policymakers knowing full well what the solutions are but failing to implement them.