This is the second story in this series. Read the first here.
If problems in the aged care workforce have been a staple of policy discussion for years, so has governments claiming to be addressing the issue and failing.
The following list of reviews, inquiries, studies and responses is exhausting -- but nowhere near exhaustive. They do, however, illustrate a pattern of policymakers knowing full well what the solutions are but failing to implement them.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.