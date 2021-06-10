What's the deal with inviting Australia to everything we're not really part of? It started with the Eurovision song contest, and now we're getting to go to the G7, like a bunch of rubes who get to sit at the big table.

We're not the only ones being invited, but the others -- South Korea, India and South Africa -- are all much larger in terms of population and heft.

We're the add-on, the white guys with the largely vacant lot at the end of an unfashionable cul-de-sac. Now nearly half-a-century old, the G7 is being reshaped yet again. After a brief period as the G8, with Russia, and the thought that it might become the G10, G12, etc, and the creation of a fully multilateral G20, we have returned to the Western command model with a few guest appearances.