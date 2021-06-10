President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping (Image: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP)

What's the deal with inviting Australia to everything we're not really part of? It started with the Eurovision song contest, and now we're getting to go to the G7, like a bunch of rubes who get to sit at the big table.

We're not the only ones being invited, but the others -- South Korea, India and South Africa -- are all much larger in terms of population and heft.

We're the add-on, the white guys with the largely vacant lot at the end of an unfashionable cul-de-sac. Now nearly half-a-century old, the G7 is being reshaped yet again. After a brief period as the G8, with Russia, and the thought that it might become the G10, G12, etc, and the creation of a fully multilateral G20, we have returned to the Western command model with a few guest appearances.