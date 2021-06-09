Nine is a glutton for self-administered punishment with The Weakest Link continuing to prove the accuracy of its title -- 392,000 national viewers last night. Nine’s Celebrity Apprentice averaged 799,000 across the program. Weak. Lord Sugar looks and sounds very bored.

This all helped Nine lose total people to Seven, but Seven helped itself lose the main channels to Nine -- narrowly -- with the Good Doctor (474,000) after Big Brother’s 835,000. The final episode of Love On The Spectrum with 680,000 from 8.30 to 10.30pm ruined it for the commercial networks, as did a surprising episode of Who Do You Think You Are on SBS.

In breakfast: Sunrise, 443,000/257,000; Today, 313,000/219,000; News Breakfast, 269,000/170,000.