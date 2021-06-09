The reasons why are arguable, but there’s no doubting the recent exponential increase in the volume of appeals we’ve been fielding about people wanting to “sue the government”. Specifically the Morrison government.

My guess is it’s the confluence of existential threats with certain uniquely distinguishing attributes of this government, in an environment where litigating everything is very much in vogue.

Mainly people want to sue the government for fraud. For lying. For saying one thing and doing the other. For shifting and squirming and denying and evading; for taking responsibility for nothing and for refusing to own up to its manifest failures in the most basic particulars of its job.