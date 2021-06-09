Energy giant AGL has been thwarted in its legal bid to stop Greenpeace using its logo. Yesterday Federal Court Justice Stephen Burley held the environmental advocacy group's campaign -- which used AGL's logo and described the company as Australia's "biggest climate polluter" -- did not infringe trademark laws, and only infringed copyright laws over three social media posts, and some photos and placards.

It was a big loss for the energy giant whose request for damages was also denied.

Greenpeace senior campaigner Glenn Walker tells Crikey the judgment was both a PR disaster for the energy company and an important precedent that clarified how advocacy organisations could use satirical materials.