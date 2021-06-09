The Pentagon’s top military command in the Asia-Pacific region is asking Congress to add nearly a billion dollars to its budget request to strengthen missile defences, bolster American allies and partners in the region, and to look at more robust forward bases for US troops to prepare for a possible military contingency in the region, according to internal budget documents obtained by Foreign Policy.

In total, US Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom) is asking for almost US$890 million to be added to the Biden administration's US$5.1 billion budget request for the Asia-focused command, including US$231 million in funding for air and missile defences at American military installations in Guam -- within range of China’s improving rocket and missile forces -- and US$114 million to improve robust US training ranges in Alaska and Hawaii in order to digitally link up with American forces conducting drills in the Western Pacific, which could someday extend to Washington’s allies in the region.

While the price tag for Indopacom’s request, known as an unfunded priority list, pales in comparison to what the military services put on their wish lists after the Biden administration’s budget drop, it would add back into the budget requests first made by outgoing Indopacom chief Admiral Philip Davidson, who spent his last days publicly pushing for a build-up of American assets west of the International Date Line to deal with a rapid Chinese military movement, such as against Taiwan.