There's that noise again: the man of reason and the man of steel, Tony Blair's British, utterly placeless, slightly thoughtful, but yet forceful voice talking about vaccine passports and the necessity thereof. Thoughtful, forceful, and of course utterly stark staring megalomaniacal nuts. Good ol' reliable Tony.

Blair has turned up again to urge the adoption of "vaccine passports", and it's like the ringing in your ears from the AZ shot (did anyone else get that?). He says vaccine passports aren't just necessary, they're "inevitable". God, where have I heard that before? They're essential for the world to open up. Ah, modernisation. Best line of all? They're the key to freedom. Ah, the old New Labour magic -- it never goes away.

Blair shouldn't be interviewed by anyone, least of all the public broadcaster, as an uninterested commentator. He's a global PR shill for numerous murderous regimes and God knows what corporations, so you never know who he's speaking for out of that snake-like mouth, the one he can't persuade into a smile even for an official Christmas card. There's an obvious reason why petrostates and other nasties would have a direct interest in a global regime of vaccine passports, but let's get to that in a bit.