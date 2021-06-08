Seven took Monday night in total people and the main channel, followed by Nine, Ten and a weak ABC. Strong numbers for Ten's Have You Been Paying Attention? -- 912,000 and a top 10 finish -- while MasterChef attracted 792,000. On Seven, Home and Away draw close to a million viewers, Big Brother 886,000. And Nine's Celebrity Apprentice rated 771,000 -- down from 790,000 a week ago.

Seven's news did well in Melbourne but Nine's bulletin won big in Sydney and Brisbane; however, the overall numbers boosted by COVID-19 coverage have slumped, with viewers seeming to shrug and return to streamers like Netflix, Stan or Amazon Prime.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 431,000 nationally and 247,000 metro; Today, 324,000 and 209,000; News Breakfast, 247,000 and 155,000