A small matter As we reported yesterday, ABC managing director David Anderson was hauled in front of Senate estimates to have politicians who in every other context won't stop banging on about freedom of speech interrogating him about what ABC journos like on Twitter.

Call it an offensive waste of time and public resources if you wish, it's produced the funniest and strangest use of a parliamentary process since those fast-food guys who said "privilege" before every sentence no matter how many times the committee they were in front of told them they didn't need to.

You may have seen the following tweet from comedian and writer Ben Jenkins, mocking the conservative media reporting Christian Porter's withdrawal of defamation proceedings against the ABC as though it were a victory for Porter: