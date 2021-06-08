Each day, teachers across the nation stand in front of a class and deliver lessons.
At the younger end, in prep and the early years, they're also routinely teaching our children to tie their shoelaces and tell the time, wipe their noses and wash their hands.
At the other end, they're filling students’ minds with curiosity and helping them build the knowledge base required for courses as varied as the students' minds.
