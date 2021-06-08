On the second day of the largest modern defamation trial, the focus has been on money. Top silk Bruce McClintock SC has been quantifying some of the damages he will be seeking if his client, former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, wins his defamation action against a group of media outlets.

McClintock told the court that for the 2018 financial year, Roberts-Smith had enjoyed a lucrative speaking career, earning a total of $320,000. Straight after the first articles appeared those bookings "evaporated", reducing Robert-Smith's income to zero, he said.

Roberts-Smith is one of the country's most highly decorated soldiers and was awarded a Victoria Cross, Australia's highest military honour, for bravery under fire in Afghanistan.