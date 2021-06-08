If nothing else, the Coalition is supposed to pride itself on two things: border security and looking after farmers. It lavishes tens of billions on both, and relentlessly promotes its credentials on tight border control and supporting farmers.

But in yet another report that illustrates the gap between the government's spin and cold reality, the auditor-general has exposed systemic failures in the government's enforcement of biosecurity.

Scott Morrison and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud have been on an announcement spree in recent months about biosecurity, presumably aware a shocker of a performance audit from the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) was on the way.