Last week's spike in viewer numbers for Victoria's lockdown news updates disappeared by the weekend, with audiences for morning and evening news broadcasts down a collective 300,000 or more. Evening news broadcasts on Seven and Nine lost a combined 250,000 from the previous Sunday.

Nine won total people and the main channels from Seven, Ten and the ABC (which finally and painfully said goodbye to Wakefield with a 328,000 viewership).

Nine’s Celebrity Apprentice averaged 911,000 across the program, down from 957,000 a week earlier. MasterChef dipped back under 800,000 for Ten to 787,000 -- still a national top 10 finish, though -- and Seven’s latest 7News Spotlight dropped to 899,000, down 326,000 from the previous Sunday.