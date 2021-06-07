Reynolds apologises While it did nothing to change the impression she was shifted into the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) portfolio as part of a "glass cliff" process to ease her out the door after her disastrous handling of the aftermath of the rape allegations by her staffer Brittany Higgins, Crikey was glad to hear Linda Reynolds apologise to the family of David Harris.

As one of a number of apologies she was required to make during her appearance at Senate estimates on Friday, Reynolds said: "I am deeply sorry and I absolutely offer my condolences to the family."

Harris was a Sydney man with severe schizophrenia who died alone in his kitchen some time in early 2019 after all but one of the NDIS services he had relied on had been withdrawn. He wasn't found until July. In December 2020, after Young Walkley Award-nominated reporting from Crikey's Amber Schultz, an inquest was called into his death.