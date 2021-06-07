That toxic masculinity gateway thug Jordan Peterson is back. In case you hadn’t noticed. The Canadian psychologist-turned-provocateur has staged a comeback after his life dramatically fell apart a couple of years ago. He put out a book earlier this year, Beyond Order — the update to his 12 Rules For Life has been dubbed “a ragbag of self-help dictums”.
And he’s back on YouTube, where millions devour his illogical word salads, vague platitudes, and turgid lessons for boys and blokes. Beyond his turn-down-the-bedspread inanities, he insists that the world is hierarchical, with men on top because they are … well, better.
His latest video revisits his hoary argument that the feminine is represented by chaos. You can see why he has become such a hero to incels and bitter men’s rights activists when he says things like:
Chaos, the eternal feminine, is also the crushing force of sexual selection. Women are choosy maters…
Get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for $12.Cancel anytime.Sign Up
This weekend he started up again with the same old bullshit.
“Why is the feminine represented as chaos?” a fan asked. “My feminist friends often question that part of your teaching.”
(The 12 Rules subtitle is “an antidote to chaos”.)
Peterson snarls back: “Well, let’s throw something back at your feminist friends.” And so it begins. It’s a “foregone conclusion” that the patriarchy is represented with masculine symbols.
“And it seems an equally foregone conclusion that the patriarchy is order, so if the masculine symbolism is used by feminists themselves to represent order, what is left for the feminine to be represented by? Order? Well that’s already taken! And the reason your feminist friends object to it is … well, I would say fundamentally there’s two reasons: they object to everything and they don’t understand it and they don’t understand their own behaviour. So you ask them: well why is the masculine represented as order?”
Then he meanders off into Daoism (“Get your feminists to ask the Daoists why yin is feminine?”) before saying the feminine throws the masculine into disorder “primarily through rejection”.
It goes on. And on, and on, and on. And on some more.
It boggles the mind that someone with so little logic can be held up as a “father figure, philosopher-king, and prophet”, let alone one of the world’s greatest thinkers.
Calling something a “foregone conclusion” when it’s anything but would not cut it in a high school essay. Setting up a patently false binary that if the masculine is represented by order, feminine must be chaos is intellectually fraudulent. Saying feminists object to everything and don’t understand their own behaviour is a pathetic and childish taunt with no basis in reality. Deploying ancient Chinese philosophy as a rhetorical flourish is entirely vacuous.
And that bit about rejection? No wonder the incels love him.
Peterson’s mission creep from psychologist to self-help guru is audacious and frightening when his humourless pseudo-intellectual babble bolsters the bitterness of the men’s rights movement.
Cognitive anthropologist Chris Kavanagh and psychology professor Matthew Browne include him in their list of “secular gurus”. In an ABC piece on their podcast Decoding the Gurus Browne describes them as a “new breed” who promote themselves as being “uniquely qualified to provide a special source of knowledge”. They mimic reason as they create personality cults.
That’s Peterson. A solemn pronouncer-from-on-high, a mystical wordsmith, a tweed-clad pretender. Like all self-styled sages, he’s a bullshit artist.
We know what Tory Shepherd thinks of Jordan Peterson, but what do you think of him? Write to [email protected]. Please include your full name to be considered for publication in Crikey’s Your Say section.
Help us keep up the fight
Get Crikey for just $1 a week and support our journalists’ important work of uncovering the hypocrisies that infest our corridors of power.
If you haven’t joined us yet, subscribe today and get your first 12 weeks for $12.
Cancel anytime.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Pretty poor piece of criticism if you ask me. I have no particular truck with JP but your abusive tirade does nothing to help me understand why and how his arguments should and can be challenged. This is a particularly egregious example of how leftists (of which I am one) damage our brand. You may not like him, but he is not just a reactionary, conservative, old white male spouting nonsense – he carefully mounts his case and while it may be unpalatable, deserves equally careful demolition. Just engaging in self indulgent shouting is pointless – I suggest you simply ignore him.
I bizarrely became aware of JP via YouTube recommendations (along with earwax and pimple poppers – god help us how do they decide this stuff?) I watched a couple before hitting “not interested”. My impression was of a man permitted to rant and make unsupported assertions. The videos I saw were of him speaking to rooms full of I students. TBH I wasn’t hearing much logic or carefully constructed argument. The audience looked more to be tolerating him than engaging or even following his rants, but at the same time fearful he may become angry. Like the crazy guy in the train everyone pretends isn’t there.
I have no particular knowledge of Peterson’s logic or lack thereof, and no real desire to find out…I am quite happy to accept Tory’s summation.
One more anti-women bigot the world can do without.
Really?
Tory makes a clear argument that Petersen’s binary order/chaos position is unsupported by anything other than myth. Is that not enough reason to challenge at least one aspect of his reasoning??
I listened to a conversation between Sam Harris and KP and KP couldn’t even articulate some basic positions. Compared to the savvy Harris, he sounded, frankly, very silly. He’s a waffler, and listening to him reminded me of the favoured saying of an old friend: “BS baffles brains”
KP?
Perhaps KP salted nuts?
Well, there’s his false equivalence of patriarchy with masculinity for starters.
Except that he does just spout nonsense. I am also a leftist who thinks there are quite a few dogmatisms and sacred cows within the current liberal and socialist left, particularly identity politics, deserving of serious critique. But Peterson is not it. He routinely shows a stark misunderstanding of the positions he rails against, leading him to attack strawmen rather than actual positions. And, as Tory demonstrates well in only a short article, his own theories about human social organisation consist of sophistry and pure mythologising, e.g., masculine = order, feminine = chaos, the behaviour of lobsters can say something of use about human behaviour, etc.
Watch his debate with Zizek. There he shows his understanding of Marxism (one of his main areas of criticism) to be laughably shallow. This is characteristic of him. He is not a serious person with serious critique. He is a sophist rationalising his own predetermined view of the world. You give him far too much credit.
Firstly, I don’t think that Myki Smith is giving him any credit, and I liked Myki’s point.
I watched the debate with Slavoj Žižek over Marxism. Obviously when it became clear that Peterson thought that Marxism can be summed up in the Communist Manifesto I realised Peterson didn’t even have a first-year university level understanding of what Marxism is and fast-forwarded through his half hour of debate. Slavoj, on the other hand, took the opportunity to reason on the topic of happiness in capitalism and Marxism.
Brilliant how he elevated the debate beyond the simple-minded rhetoric Peterson was on about. Žižek is worth listening to, Peterson is a charlatan. And I don’t think he reads.
As for Peterson’s ideas on feminism, I’ve seen him taken to task by feminist interviews and thought he was the least crazy one there. Mad false dichotomies and extreme sexism is a poison in our times. Peterson is just picking up on resentment and using it to his own ends.
I’m sure he’s a psychopath but so are lots of other authorities using this subject to boost their own image.
Also, Peterson seems to deeply love Adolf Hitler and thinks IQ tests prove that some races are less intelligent. So, something else to think about
Fair point, I was probably a little unfair to Myki. What I was mostly replying to though was this part of their post: “he carefully mounts his case and while it may be unpalatable, deserves equally careful demolition.”
I think this is giving Peterson too much credit. Perhaps Peterson carefully mounts his case in terms of rhetoric, but not empirically. Even that could be disputed in light of his poor debate performance against Zizek and Harris.
Also I’m sceptical of the idea that polemic against people like Peterson is turning people off the left (as Myki suggests Tory is doing). I think confident and self assured polemic is exactly what is drawing many people to Peterson, Trump, the alt-right etc. Not that I think the left should in any way abandon reason for the intellectual fraud of the alt-right. But I think it was pretty unfair to accuse this article of “self indulgent shouting” while suggesting Peterson’s arguments are carefully constructed.
I certainly agree that Peterson builds his case on rhetoric and poorly understood scientific ideas; but I still think he does ‘carefully mount his case’ (if protected by waffle and boring opponents to death) and it does need to be ‘equally carefully demolished’ — because his ideology is so pernicious. Nor do I think that polemics are ‘turning people off the left’: if the left has something useful to say, I’m sure more people will listen (nor do I think feminism is intrinsically a left or a right thing). But I was left with the suspicion that Tory just took a grab bag of quotes and argued around that. (I didn’t think his stuff about lobsters, as he presents it in interviews, sounds that bad: hierarchy is such a deeply ingrained condition that even lobsters show this quality. I suspect he only read the abstract of some paper on the subject and had nothing deeper to say on the neuroscience, although he insists he could. But I, like Tory, would have to read his book to know what he was really on about. And that would be a hard ask.)
And I just wanted to talk about what an arse Peterson is. When I saw Russell Brand on tv talking about how cool he finds Peterson, I thought this guy needs investigating. So I saw the thing about race and IQ — the first thing Peterson said was that race is a social construct. And then went on to demonstrate with less-than-high-school level statistical analysis skills that some races are demonstrably smarter than others. It’s hard to follow what he’s really saying because he’s so long and slow and boring but he does often get around to saying awful things. And IQ doesn’t measure intelligence, which he doesn’t seem to know.
Plus I wanted to say something about Žižek because I like him and he’s a funny guy
The lobster thing is not really sound. There are species where females are top of the hierarchy. There are human societies with cultures, which allow for more or less hierarchical societies.
I quite agree, Tory.
Peterson got an initial lift among freethinkers because took a chainsaw to some sacred cows that might well need some vivisection anyway, but over time his rhetoric has departed from science, empiricism and objectivity. You diagnosed it correctly: he has adopted the charlatan methods of political cult-building, making himself a sort of Deepak Chopra of the white right.
It’s entirely appropriate that he’s shredded by everyone, but in particular I’d like to see more public scientists wade in and shred his veneer of pseudoscientific authority so it doesn’t always look like feminists from the humanities vs scientist.
Whatever empirical light the neutron murk of identity politics sometimes needs (and I think some corners need it urgently), it won’t come from Peterson.
Peterson skilfully manipulates essentially contestable concepts and it takes a lot of work to unpack them. Most people have got better things to do with their time.
Does Peterson have a new video? I would never had known unless someone had felt it necessary to write 500 words of vague smears and guilt-by-association about him.
Seriously people – you doth protest too much.
Tori, you’re not writing about the man I’ve been listening to for the last 4 years. You’re writing about your idea of him, which reveals more about you than him. A recent discussion he had with Stephen Fry on YouTube might provide you with a more nuanced view.
Peterson is a ‘hero’ with many faces, not all of which blow a dog-whistle.
And when I saw there was a video with Jordan Peterson and Stephen Fry I just laughed — I couldn’t think of anything more vile!
Cracker- get help.
OK
I just watched it, and it was excellent. It reinforces my impression of his tendency to hit and miss; in this he was quite good, while in situations where he’s mobbed by mouth dribblers he can be quite perverse in his statements.
Anyone who has watched JP’s 2018 debate with Sam Harris would realise JP is a charlatan.
I listen to some of his older work; when he’s operating within his clear area of expertise and providing insight into balance (eg agreeability vs disagreeability) and why people do things, he’s really on the money. I might even pay to speak to him one on one as a psychologist, as I feel like I could use a boot up the backside from time to time when I’m starting to dither.
When he wanders off into generalised tirades about entire demographics – and let’s be honest, he should be tied down given how much he wanders – then he quickly loses credibility as he completely discards nuance and plays to the populist tune.
Yes, I do wish he would stick to his area of expertise (and peer reviewed work).
He talks about how knowledgeable he is, and how many papers he’s read, but often shows that he’s not a deep thinker or even someone who does a lot of reading. He often gives off a vibe of some guy who gets most of his stuff from Wikipedia. His stuff about lobsters notwithstanding.
Žižek said that in their debate when he brought up Hegel, Peterson had to look him up online. I think Žižek said he looked up Hegel on Wikipedia
Yep. I’m a psych too and found his personality lectures illuminating!