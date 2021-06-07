When I started writing this piece, I’d noted that one of the few things the federal government had managed to not stuff up in recent months was crumbling to pressure and rushing off to build expensive open-air quarantine facilities.

As it turns out, that praise was premature, with the Morrison government announcing it will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Victoria to build a facility in Avalon.

While ending hotel quarantine is critical, the call to urgently build quarantine facilities is a year too late and unnecessarily shifts attention from the Big Show: vaccinating at least 50% of Australians.