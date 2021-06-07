Finance ministers from the world's richest seven nations, the G7, have agreed that businesses should pay a minimum company tax rate of “at least” 15% — and do so in each country in which they operate.

This is designed to do three things: put a check on global tax competition, or the so-called “race to the bottom”; make it harder for companies to shift profits from high- to low-tax jurisdictions through practices such as transfer pricing; and get rid of country-specific digital taxes on large technology companies, such as those some European countries have recently enacted.

This is a landmark agreement, and it is important for at least two reasons. First, it has the prospect of putting to an end to profit-shifting by major international companies operating in a range of different industries. Second, it shows that even when the interests of the US and Europe are not fully aligned, cooperation through international institutions is possible.