The theory that COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan has been gaining momentum, with top US adviser on the COVID-19 pandemic Dr Anthony Fauci coming under fire by critics who say he downplayed the possibility of a lab leak.

The theory always existed, with Australian officials and the World Health Organization (WHO) stressing it was a slim possibility with no solid conclusions on the virus's origin drawn, calling for further investigations.

Many organisations have had to do an about-face on their coverage, with The Washington Post correcting a previous article that described the lab leak theory as a debunked conspiracy -- calling it a “coronavirus fringe theory that scientists have disputed”.