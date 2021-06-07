Christian Porter twice offered to settle defamation proceedings with the ABC, before finally discontinuing proceedings last week, in an agreement that saw his law firm receive $100,000 in mediation-related costs from the public broadcaster.

At a Senate estimates hearing where Coalition senators largely ventilated outrage at tweets by ABC journalists, the broadcaster's managing director David Anderson shed more light on the nature of the settlement with Porter.

At an additional hearing this morning, Anderson revealed Porter had made his initial without-prejudice offer in March, before the ABC filed its defence. The former attorney-general amended this offer days after the broadcaster's defence was filed in May.