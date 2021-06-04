Seven and Nine continue to jostle for top spot, with Seven topping Nine in total people last night while in the main channels it was Nine taking the lead. In both cases, Ten in third place, the ABC in fourth.

Nine's news bulletins are cleaning up in the metro markets, especially Melbourne, while Seven News has a stronghold in the regional areas, contributing to its national victory. Seven's Sunrise is also the viewers' choice in the morning -- Today and News Breakfast are mere afterthoughts.

The return of Foreign Correspondent to the ABC's Thursday night line-up after the conclusion of the successful Back Roads season (an average of 800,000-plus viewers per episode) had some TV pundits thinking it may provide a follow-on boost for the faltering Q+A. Not the case -- Foreign Correspondent last night averaged 525,000, with Q+A attracting a weak 351,000 nationally. The problem for Q+A is that viewers now view it as dull, predictable and full of politicians -- an unsatisfying program (unlike Foreign Correspondent).