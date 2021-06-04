He was America’s No. 1 Nazi for 25 years and he has a message for Australian politicians: if you want to curb the growth of extremist movements, focus on educational measures and deradicalisation programs.

Jeff Schoep, the former leader of the National Socialist Movement (NSM) in the United States before walking away from the group in 2019, now heads Beyond Barriers, an organisation that seeks to help people find their way out of extremist movements.

Schoep and Beyond Barriers have written to the Australian Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security's extremism inquiry about how they helped radicalised individuals. He tells Crikey that politicians need to focus on ensuring schools' curriculums provide people with exposure to different cultures and philosophies so they are less likely to be drawn to cult-like movements that thrive on the fear of others' faith and cultural traditions.