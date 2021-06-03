The World Health Organization (WHO) says government leaders need to pledge an extra US$50 billion to help end the coronavirus pandemic. The cash could be used to boost manufacturing and distribution of medical supplies and vaccines -- and have 40% of the world's population vaccinated by the end of 2021. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced today that Australia will donate an extra $50 million to the Gavi vaccine alliance’s COVAX facility for vaccine equity.

Australia's current rollout pace means it is not likely to meet the WHO's new goal. Despite throwing $7.2 billion at the rollout -- including a tidy $155.9 million given directly to private contractors -- only 4.5 million doses have made it into Australian arms, with just 17% of the adult population having received their first jab, and just 2% fully vaccinated.

And as was revealed in Senate estimates this week, just 1.6% of people living in residential disability accommodation -- one of the highest priority groups -- have been fully vaccinated.