Full disclosure A few tidbits from a recent round of politicians disclosures -- Prime Minister Scott Morrison was given a bottle of Jim Barry The Armagh Shiraz (which will set you back $380 at Dan Murphys) by one Peter Barry.

Simon Birmingham got given a bottle of Clonakilla Shiraz Viognier from PwC, which retails at roughly $110. Meanwhile, Labor MP Terri Butler's friendship with the CFMEU is over, and the Rail Tram and Bus Union is her best friend now.

Possibly most noteworthy, newish Liberal MP for Higgins Katie Allen bought herself a Tesla.