Spy agencies argued at an Administrative Appeals Tribunal hearing yesterday that disclosing material documenting their role in the 1973 Chile coup would harm Australia’s international relations and national security.

As Crikey reported on Tuesday the tribunal is hearing evidence in an application by a University of New South Wales international relations professor to get documents about the Australian Secret Intelligence Service’s (ASIS) involvement in Chile during the 1970s.

Professor Clinton Fernandes began presenting his case yesterday. He explained his application did not seek to name specific agents, but aimed to understand the nature of Australia’s involvement.