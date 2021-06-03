For the past few years under the Coalition, Australia's economy has had poor labour productivity growth.
The big lift in productivity that occurred under the Rudd-Gillard governments disappeared in 2015, when measures like GDP per hours worked began turning negative on a regular basis, reducing the rate of overall labour productivity growth back to the levels seen when John Howard was in office.
But in the 12 months to March there's been a better result.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.