The innocuous-sounding phrase "it's not a race" is having quite a time. After we started the week with the hapless Michael McCormack tangled up in it, yesterday it ensnared both the prime minister and his political crutch, health secretary Brendan Murphy.

Invited by Labor, in the face of a growing outbreak in Victoria, to repeat that "it's not a race", Scott Morrison immediately noted that it was Murphy who had first used the phrase. "I affirm his remarks", said Morrison, insisting that it was simply a case of following expert advice.

Upstairs in Senate estimates, however, Murphy was busy distancing himself from the phrase. First he argued that he had only used the phrase in relation to approval of a vaccine in January, not the rollout itself. Approval of vaccines "was the context in which it was made", Murphy said, and he hadn't used the phrase since then.