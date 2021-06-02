What an absolute REDACTEDup Another twist in the saga of Christian Porter's defamation case against the ABC. Yesterday the Federal Court released a tranche of documents regarding Jo Dyer's (ultimately successful) application to have Sue Chrysanthou SC restrained from representing Christian Porter owing to a conflict of interest. As has been a theme of the case, a great deal is redacted.

Except ... as a tipster pointed out to us, at least one document isn't redacted properly. You can simply highlight the redacted text and copy it into another document, and it's right there, clear as day.

ABC corrects the record Still on Porter. In keeping with its general approach to coverage of the details of the settlement, we got some snarky correspondence from the ABC this morning regarding the following paragraph in this morning's Worm: