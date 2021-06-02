Taxpayers are helping bankroll Australia’s most unwanted energy project with $600 million. But apparently we don’t have the right to see exactly what we’re signing up for.

Snowy Hydro, the government-owned energy company, is staying tight-lipped over the negotiations to secure the site of the proposed gas plant in Kurri Kurri, in the Hunter Valley.

The plant, confirmed four days before the state byelection in the Upper Hunter, will go ahead despite experts saying it makes little commercial sense.