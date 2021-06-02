If you were the programming chief of Nine today, what would you want to read in the Wednesday morning ratings report? How the high-profile Celebrity Apprentice went last night? (National program average 766,000 -- 758,000 a week ago -- so OK.) Or would you be peeking further down the list -- much further down the list -- to try to find The Weakest Link? Why, there it is at No. 26 in the national 100 most watched programs. Last week No. 19. Gulp. National audience 394,000 (double gulp). That’s down from 546,000 for the debut a week earlier. That one won’t fly any more so Nine’s attempt to rip the Hard Quiz "tough host" idea almost DOB (dead on broadcast). Next.

Nine and Seven shared the honours -- Nine in total people, Seven in the main channels. Seven’s 6 to 7pm news won easily, Big Brother 840,000 beat Celebrity Apprentice's 766,000 program average. MasterChef 735,000.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 450,000 nationally and 256,000 metro; Today, 305,000 and 194,000; News Breakfast, 288,000 and 193,000.