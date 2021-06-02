Today, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will try to further distance himself from the Morrison government's hawkish approach to China. In a speech delivered at Minerals Week, Albanese will accuse the Morrison government of politicising the China relationship, and having no strategy to deal with the country's assertiveness without amping up domestic militarism.

"Morrison is making the grave error of prioritising his domestic political interests over Australia’s national interests," Albanese will say.

Understanding the ever-tense nature of Sino-Australian politics can be disorienting sometimes. Getting across the growing division between Labor and the government over China requires a heap of background knowledge. Too often, that knowledge is a sea of jargon, acronyms and oblique references to news events quickly forgotten.