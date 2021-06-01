The labelling of the prime minister as “Scotty from marketing” has been a masterful piece of satire. Where it has failed is in excusing the stretched relationship between the prime minister and the truth.
Implied in the title is permission to lie. Isn’t that what marketers do?
Well, actually they don’t. While quality and qualities vary, professional marketers have some declared commitment to honest and ethical behaviour. Some might even feel horrified at the damage the prime minister is doing to the comparative good name of marketing departments across the nation.
No one expects the prime minister — or any politician — to act with the integrity of ministers of religion (hmmm) or solicitors pledged to uphold the law (double-hmmm). So let’s just test Scott Morrison against the standards of his own profession as defined by the lofty-sounding Australian Marketing Institute Code of Professional Conduct.
The code has 12 clauses, beginning with the requirement to conduct professional activities with respect for the public interest.
Last week Crikey set out the sequential lying of the PM. One lie should diminish his standing — this pattern of untruths diminishes not just him but all of us by demonstrating that we’re not worthy of the truth.
Is this respect for the public interest? Hardly.
Clause two requires that members at all time act with integrity in dealing with clients, fellow members and the general public. Take a look back at Crikey’s dossierand pick any example you like. How would you see the prime minister’s adherence to clause two?
Clause three builds on the broad meanings of the code’s introductory clauses and is really worth dwelling on: “Members shall not intentionally disseminate false and misleading information, whether written, spoken or implied, nor conceal any relevant fact. They have a duty to maintain truth, accuracy and good taste in advertising, sales promotion and all other aspects of marketing.”
Well, where do we start here? Are the prime minister’s falsehoods on climate change or the vaccine intentional? If not, he’s out of his depth. If so, he has breached the rules of marketing. His obligation is to maintain truth and accuracy, not to just occasionally trip across it.
The code goes on to deal with the various issues of conflict, professional development, display of qualifications and how fees are charged that are standard in most professional codes.
Of course, there is no code of conduct for federal MPs, nor any organisation to assess or enforce it.
In fact, politics is right outside any of the normal laws that apply to advertising. There is no limit on false and misleading paid advertising to attract a vote — unlike, say, false and misleading advertising to encourage purchase of any other product — which makes the code governing the marketing profession even more apt for “Scotty from marketing”.
The code concludes with the aspiration that members shall “cooperate with fellow members in upholding and enforcing the code”. In which case, the prime minister should soon expect a request to explain his questionable integrity in dealing with the general public.
Is it OK for politicians to lie? Let us know your thoughts by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name to be considered for publication in Crikey’s Your Say section.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
“Good marketers”? …. Like the one’s that work(ed) for Rupert selling the Coalition to the electorate?
…. Like frin’stance at King’s Brisbane Curry or Maul, under husband Dave Fagan, trying to influence election outcomes – for Howard, Newman Borbidge etc – toiling away on the propaganda line with King?
…. Like free-lancer Toby Ralph?
Marketing is to politics as beans on toast is to a twenty course banquet. (Complete with the room out the back where you go to vomit to make room for more.)
In current circumstances #SCOVID works for me rather than #Scottyfrommarketing.
It’s a goer! Let’s ensure it catches on.
Nice.
No doubt there are ethical marketers. But are marketing skills ALL that is required to be a good PM?
I wonder how many people from marketing look to their creed to guide them, versus their inner sense of what they can get away with? I have worked in advertising and marketing as a commercial illustrator for decades, and all that matters, in the end, is “does it translate into sales?”.
The code of conduct only becomes an issue when you get busted for something. Then it’s anger and headless chook time until someone down the chain can be framed for the crime. After that, it’s best behavior for the rest of the week, before resuming normalcy.
Do pollies even have a code of conduct? I know there is an assumed one, but its nebulous boundaries defy locating. In fact, the only thing you can say about the boundaries on any given day are “they’re not here! We thought they’d be here….in fact, we thought we’d be WAAY past them, but… muted public reaction, no demand for a head on a stick….guess where not there yet! Who would have thought?”
Debating seems to be the other highly prized skill in the politicians’ tool kit. Debating, while it gets lauded at schools (along with being in the chess team) as a sure sign that you’re a superior smarty arbuckle, should be renamed “Competitive Lying”.
The moral of being good at debating is this: The actual merits of an argument are irrelevant – you should be able to argue either side with enough fake conviction, cherry picked facts and crowd manipulation to win.
If you end up winning some big national debating comp as a school kid, you’re told you’re a prodigy, and a future leader.
Because you are heaps good at lying.
From private school debating team, then onto jobs in the marketing and the legal professions, through to politician…a direct, richly-rewarded path to the top requiring neither boundaries or a moral compass.
we’re not where. Doh.
what is it about hitting the post button, that suddenly improves your proof reading?
Kinda need an edit button