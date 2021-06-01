This is the second story in a series. Read the first story here.
Note: the following article discusses sexual assault.
The case of young international student Anna Crenshaw, who was indecently assaulted at a Hillsong gathering in Sydney in 2016, has continued to expose serious flaws in how the mega-church of Pastor Brian Houston handles claims of harassment.
