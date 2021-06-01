Seven won total people but Nine won the main channels, with tune-ins for both networks' 6 to 7pm news broadcasts again a noticeable feature -- along with higher audiences for the 7pm ABC news and 7.30.

More than 200,000 people tuned into the 6 to 8pm news and current affairs broadcasts because of the continuing COVID lockdown story in Victoria and especially Melbourne. Nine News’ 402,000 for 6 to 6.30pm was the highest audience anywhere for a single program in any market last night.

In breakfast, more people tuned into Sunrise and ABC News Breakfast but not Today whose audience dipped a fraction from the previous Monday morning.