Seven won total people and the main channels from Ten, a weak ABC and SBS, but the real story was the turn-on to news, where the big story was Victoria's latest lockdown. 200,000 extra viewers switched on Weekend Sunrise, Weekend Today, News Breakfast and Insiders between 7am and 10am, while more than half-a-million extra people tuned into evening news broadcasts across all channels.

Apart from that, Celebrity Apprentice averaged 945,000, down from 957,000 -- an OK outcome. MasterChef lifted by nearly 100,000 on Ten to 819,000. Seven’s News Spotlight 1.22 million, up 135,000 from the previous Sunday. Seven on top thanks to the big wins on Friday and Saturday with the AFL game of the night.

