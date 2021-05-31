One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts was clearly happy with his performance at Senate estimates last week -- he was able to question various public servants on some of his favourite topics as part of his role on the Senate environment and communication legislation committee.

In one hearing, he grilled the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) about its long-standing practice of changing its weather data to correct artifacts. Roberts has repeatedly questioned this activity, claiming the quite normal practice is proof of an agenda to promote climate change. The BOM stands by the practice which is subject to peer review and done by weather authorities around the world.

After asking extremely specific questions about some data, Roberts took the opportunity to grandstand: “Is the Australian temperature register anything the BOM says it is?” he asked.