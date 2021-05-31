One of the clear differences between Scott Morrison and Malcolm Turnbull that became evident after the former replaced the latter was that Morrison and his office were far less likely to sit back and do nothing while problems worsened. Instead, they would move quickly on political sore points and deal with them — sometimes inelegantly, but the results were better than the inclination of Turnbull’s political machine to let things drift and fester.
Now, however, the Morrison government is marked by a strange passivity. After its fiscal flurry last year and its closure of Australia’s borders, its management of the pandemic has been complacent and slow: no new quarantine facilities have been built, Australians overseas and desperate to return home have been abandoned, its hastily-developed tracing app is an expensive and now-ignored joke, and the vaccine rollout has been a debacle despite months of additional planning and preparation compared to overseas.
Now that debacle threatens to have a real human cost if the Victorian outbreak spreads — as has been reported this morning — into aged care facilities which should have had vaccinations completed by the end of March. If the government had even vaguely reached its revised target — even missed it by just a month — then this potential tragedy would have been averted.
The passivity seems to have extended to the ability of Morrison’s staff to manage ongoing political problems. With hindsight, it’s unlikely that the Morrison brains trust would have used the phrase “it’s not a race” about the rollout — a phrase first used by the Coalition’s hand-picked health secretary Brendan Murphy on March 10 and by Morrison himself, twice, in interviews the following day, in what was clearly a deliberately chosen talking point. “It’s not a race. It’s not a competition,” Morrison would say repeatedly.
Get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for $12.
The thinking behind such a phrase was to make sure that Australians understood the vaccine was safe and proper safeguards were in place, for fear of giving anti-vaxxers any room to encourage hesitancy. The blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine put paid to that, no matter how trivially rare they are.
But now the government is unable to find a way to quietly dump the phrase. Instead, ministers have to parrot it or they contradict the prime minister. Deputy PM Michael McCormack parroted it yesterday, in the face of clear evidence from Victoria that it is very much a race, very much a competition, not with other countries — although the government has stopped invoking international comparisons as our slow rollout has taken us further and further behind — but with the next outbreak.
And there will always be a next outbreak because we know hotel quarantine — the system the government has complacently relied on — will always produce them.
Not that the government has always been consistent with the “it’s not a race” rhetoric. Remember the “war footing” that the Prime Minister’s Office duped gullible journalists into repeating back in mid-April when it became painfully obvious the rollout was a disaster? For about a week, it wasn’t a race, but it was a war. But then the bi-weekly national cabinet meetings were abandoned, and “no one mention the war” became the new mantra.
Behind it all is Morrison’s strange reluctance, or inability, to lead: on vaccination, on repatriation, on quarantine, on borders (where Morrison has embraced the fortress mentality of state premiers with the zeal of a convert), not to mention non-pandemic issues like climate, Indigenous recognition and integrity. Even on aged care, where he has promised “generational reform”, Morrison has only been forced into action by the aged care royal commission and the deaths of hundreds of seniors in nursing homes last year.
No wonder he embraced “not a race” as a mantra. For Morrison, there’s never any risk of him being out in front.
Help us keep up the fight
Get Crikey for just $1 a week and support our journalists’ important work of uncovering the hypocrisies that infest our corridors of power.
If you haven’t joined us yet, subscribe today and get your first 12 weeks for $12.
Cancel anytime.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
“It’s not a race. It’s not a competition, …”
It appears the virus hasn’t heard the news.
Morrison is not a leader. That we know for sure.
the new mantra should be “A liar, not a leader”
I’m not sure why Morrison would feel the need to lead. Abbott didn’t, neither did Turnbull. Shorten did, with terrific policies galore. And who did the Aussie voters reward? The talkers, not the doers.
Morrison is more than just a talker. By under-rating his appeal you also under-rate the difficulty of unseating him.
Morrison has more charisma than Shorten or Albanese. He is on the move – always on the go with a phalanx of experts, spin-doctors, bureaucrats and experts in tow to create and maintain the aura of a team. He is well-dressed, well-groomed and is never short of words. He mixes effortlesslesly (c.f. Biden’s fear of mixing).
Great mixing after the bushfire, well-dressed in a baseball cap, never answers a question…
Babbling creme-faced loons have appeal ?
Poor country Australia <groan>.
I think you might be wrong. He cannot handled being challenged on the ground ie Bush fire suffering people. I do not understand how you you can weave Biden into Morrison. He belongs to a church of con artists who suck money out of the congregation. Tithe 10% to the church.
I gave your comment a + as well, but there are, at the moment, enough Australians who will willingly vote for him rather than the opposition should an election be held in the next few months.
Morrison is an Ass -no doubt but this article says: “for fear of giving anti-vaxxers any room to encourage hesitancy. The blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine put paid to that, no matter how trivially rare they are.”
Trival they are NOT ! The true real & ongoing problems from the various Vaccines are being hidden & not at all well reported. There is a lot at stake here both for Government who have committed to expensive purchases & to the Pharama Companies themselves. Think they’re going to publish all teh problem ? If so you’re a bunny ! Facts are
Pfizer alone: 3,760 deaths and 134,606 injuries to 10/04/2021. Check this shortened link :https://tinyurl.com/y4cztnsp
There are scores of reports – amongst others check out short video 4th story down. @ Canadian Doctor Breaks Gag Order: Speaks Publicly On Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Harm in First Nations Community:
Antivaxxer: -Anyone who declines or criticises any of the Covid-19 vaccines, regardless of their reasons and general attitude towards vaccination – even if they are a well-regarded medical scientist who has been involved in the development of vaccines for many years. Any evidence produced by the antivaxxer is irrelevant because proof denies faith and without faith ‘The Science’ is nothing.
Infection fatality rate (IFR): Probably the most important metric in assessing the lethality of a pathogen, IFR is the percentage of infected people who die. For SARS-CoV-2 the current estimate is between 0.24% and 0.15% – for comparison bad flu is between 0.1 and 0.2% and rabies is 100%. Due to its vital importance, IFR is never mentioned by the mainstream media and most people have no idea what it means.
Mate, around 50 blood clot related incidences present to hospitals in this country every day. Vaccine related blood clots make just a tiny blob in those stats.
blib, not blob. Thanks Crikey bot…
Blip!!!
If there was anything that should have been accomplished on time it is vaccination of aged care and disabled residents plus the staff and their families. It was such an opportunity for the govt to show they can do something right and take all the credit. I am astounded they did not do whatever it would take to make sure it was done no matter what the cost – what were they thinking? Then again maybe I should not be astounded.
Or maybe they didn’t have the supplies of vaccine – which they were never going to admit.
How much Pfizer has been thrown out because the delivery was so badly organized? The answer is not known either because it is a cabinet secret, or the records were not kept – who knows?
But there was time and ability to vaccinate military personnel going to the USA, and athletes going to a Covid weary Japan. Success?
When will Crikey or other media dig into the stand-out question in the Aged Care vaccination numbers. By the Commonwealth’s own rollout numbers way more aged care vaccinations were occurring in Queensland in March and April than Victoria. https://www.health.gov.au/resources/collections/covid-19-vaccine-rollout-updates. See the daily update numbers for 30 April for example – NSW 72,000, Queensland 56,000, Victoria 44,000. More aged care residents in Queensland than Victoria per capita? Maybe. More marginal seats? Absolutely. With winter approaching who the hell would think it logical to roll out slower in Victoria than Queensland.
Vaccination numbers? Does that mean how many vaccinations completed Brian? One would think so. But then there is the question. How many vaccine jabs were provided? In order that an individual could have the jab. Is it not Brian the responsibility of Federal Govt to purchase, supply to States and Territories in order that people can be vaccinated? I have an understanding of one Territory and one State roll-out and both had, have, difficulty in accessing vaccine? Specifically, aged/disabled persons who were crying out to be vaccinated? Since March? This is not a game. Nor is the virus static!
I think Brian is indeed pointing the finger at the Fed Govt.
As Deipnosoph says below, I am indeed pointing the finger at the Commonwealth Government, not the states. And I have nothing against the good people in Queensland aged care – everyone deserves to be vaccinated as quickly as possible. But the figures show that jabs have slowed to a trickle in Qld aged care in the last few weeks – suggesting most facilities have been completed for their first shot – but jabs have ramped up in Victoria. The problem is that it takes several weeks for post-vaccine immunity to develop, winter conditions are well and truly here in Melbourne, and COVID has now entered aged care facilities. So my question is – was the Commonwealth’s uneven rollout across the states a medical strategy, a cock-up or a political conspiracy, given the well-recognised distribution of marginal seats across the country? If you think the latter is far fetched I suggest you give the Auditor-General a call and ask to speak to the staff that audited sports rorts and the regional grants program.
They’re all good questions that go to root cause. I’m not sure that journalism has caught up with that yet.
He and his ministers don’t do public administration. They only message and organise vote-buying and payoffs
“It’s not a race” doesn’t make much sense every time there’s a lockdown and the pundits start talking about the (always economic) costs of the lockdown and how we can get back to normal as soon as possible.