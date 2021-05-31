Well here we are in Melbourne, locked down for another week. It's cold and damp, and everything is shut, the city is half-deserted, and "For Lease" signs are everywhere.

I've gotta say I'm enjoying this immensely. This is Grim City, who we really are. Forget all that liveability crap. That was just a passing fad. Now that's all peeled away to reveal the truth -- people clasping their overcoats huddled against the wind, standing outside a cafe waiting for the coffee they ordered 15 minutes ago.

It helps that the only thing still going is the construction industry, because it's putting up one concrete box after another all over the inner city, vast walls of grey which we've decided to go with instead of, you know, asking developers to put some money into their buildings.