Note: The following article contains descriptions of indecent assault.

Hillsong has brought in a high-powered firm of corporate lawyers specialising in crisis management in the wake of an indecent assault case at the church's bible teaching and leadership college in Sydney.

The church is also dealing with what it calls a "lengthy" letter setting out concerns from current and former students of the college. The concerns relate to how Hillsong handled allegations made by a young international student, Anna Crenshaw, who was indecently assaulted at a 2016 gathering attended by Hillsong students and staff in Sydney's northwest.