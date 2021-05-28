Another lockdown, from another hotel quarantine failure. Melburnians must endure a week of restrictions because of a failure of quarantine in South Australia.
And James Merlino, the apparently long-term acting premier of Victoria, is right to blame the federal government for its failures on vaccination and quarantine. But not all the blame lies with Scott Morrison.
Victorians have to endure the consequences of Morrison’s bungled vaccination rollout, true. The government forecast back in March — based on its lower, revised timetable reflecting supply problems — that it would have delivered over 11 million doses by now. We’re currently at around 4 million, or barely a third of that — a level we were supposed to reach in early April.
Likewise, the government’s refusal to plan for any additional quarantine capacity beyond a modest expansion of the Howard Springs facility in the Northern Territory, preferring to rely on manifestly inadequate hotel quarantine. This, despite being warned in its own review last year that “the hotel quarantine system is vulnerable to breaches and these are hard to eliminate”.
That failure is increasingly looking profoundly negligent — not merely for the lockdowns necessitated by breaches of quarantine but for the Australians who remain stranded overseas and, in many case, in harm’s way as a result of limited quarantine capacity.
But that report by Coalition favourite Jane Halton was not merely available to the Morrison government but to states and territory governments as well, as were the lessons of Victoria’s disastrous breaches last year, which cost hundreds of lives — mainly of Victorian seniors — and billions of dollars.
It’s not merely the Morrison government that’s been remiss in failing to use Australia’s success to establish a secure, high-traffic quarantine system, it’s the state governments as well. Nothing has stopped them from building quarantine facilities within which to house incoming people — particularly if they’re keen to enable the return of economically important foreign students and tourists.
It’s true that it would have need coordination among state governments, to prevent exactly what’s happened in Victoria — a failure in another state’s quarantine has led to an outbreak in Melbourne. But that’s not beyond the realm of possibility.
But then, apparently, there’s the cost.
When the NSW government floated the idea of expanding quarantine capacity for foreign students in April, it specified it had to be existing purpose-built student accommodation that would be used to quarantine arrivals. The risks of repeating the errors of hotel quarantine were obvious.
The Victorian version floated using another hotel — albeit with “ventilation assessment and remediation works if required”.
That is, state governments preferred to try to get an existing, flawed model to work better, despite extensive evidence that it would keep failing, rather than invest in a more robust solution. And, to repeat, exactly the same thing could be said about Scott Morrison. There’s plenty of blame to go around here.
One area where Scott Morrison owns the problem lock, state and barrel is residential aged and disability care. Of the three parts of the vaccine rollout, the states control the increasingly important vaccination hubs for, initially, frontline health workers and now, pretty much anyone. GPs control the second part, using vaccines provided (or, in some cases, not provided) by the federal government. The federal Department of Health controls the third part, the rollout to residential aged care and disability care facilities, using outsourced teams of private contractors.
We’ve covered this debacle previously, but it’s getting worse. And it bears repeating, this is an utter disgrace and seems to reflect a contempt — conscious or unconscious, whatever you like — for Australians with disabilities in the minds of Canberra bureaucrats and the politicians who control them.
There are around 320,000 aged and disability care staff, and 190,000 residents in those sectors. Those 510,000 people were supposed to be fully vaccinated by the end of March — despite attempted denials of clear commitments by the prime minister and minister for health in that regard by Health Department bureaucrats. As of yesterday, just under 340,000 vaccinations had been delivered in those sectors — the great majority in aged care facilities. The disability sector has basically been told by bureaucrats to go do it themselves.
Worse, the vaccination rate in those sectors has slowed dramatically this week. After signs that the acceleration of the rollout promised by bureaucrats was actually happening a couple of weeks ago, that momentum has vanished and, barring a massive surge in numbers yesterday and today, this week will be the poorest week in months.
Now aged and disability residents in Victoria who remain unvaccinated face the dire threat of being overtaken by the latest wave. Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen. If it does, responsibility for that shameful outcome will belong to both state and federal politicians and their bureaucrats.
Where do you lay the blame for Victoria’s latest COVID lockdown? Let us know your thoughts by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name to be considered for publication in Crikey’s Your Say section.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Yes the states can build quarantine centres themselves which is what Morrison is hoping to avoid the cost. But you can’t give him a pass on this as the Feds ARE responsible for quarantine and must build or create purpose designed quarantine centres in each state. Is it the money, or do they just want to avoid responsibility?
Bernard…of course the states could have built separate quarantine facilities. But, there are a few problems with that.
Firstly…quarantine is a FEDERAL responsibility, which up to date, they have refused to fix
Secondly…everyone knows that the Feds have most of the money in this country…none of which has been offered to the states for this purpose. They have just began making noises about ‘helping’ to build a facility north of Melbourne, no doubt in response to the latest ‘lockdown’ there.
This federal government is only interested in how this issue may affect the next election…cynical bast+rds!!
The Federal Govt is responsible for ‘quarantine matters’ and it should be building the quarantine centres. If the State governments built quarantine sites, I’m sure there would be a demarcation dispute (or two) about who had control over the sites.
Clearly the Federal government must accept a large part of the blame for the poor choices that has led to our slow rollout of vaccines once they had become available. As we saw last year, it is the elderly in aged care facilities who are overwhelmingly at risk of death and that sector is entirely a Federal responsibility, as are the less vulnerable but nevertheless important disability sector. Fortunately, the aged care rollout of initial immunisation will be completed today but the protective antibody response takes two weeks. With current measures in place we are likely to avoid any repeat of last years nursing home tragedy.
The federal government has total constitutional responsibility for quarantine and has abrogated the task to the state governments and then sat back happy to criticise any failure of their efforts to contain the virus. That they have only recently agreed to extended Howard Springs and to contemplate finally endorsing a rapid build of purpose built quarantine facilities in Victoria and presumably in other state capitals is a breakthrough. Recall Peter Dutton’s sneering dismissal of this concept just a few weeks ago.
The PM can see the long barrel of the public blame cannon finally swinging towards him and his crew. Nothing spurts members his government to action more than being forced to accept responsibility for their actions rather than passing the buck.
The Constitution is clear. The Commonwealth has power to make laws regarding quarantine, and the States retain the legacy power they had as Colonies pre Federation. However, where there is an inconsistency between C’wlth and State legislation, the Cwlth prevails. So why doesn’t the Cwlth just do it? My guess is that they don’t want to be bothered trying.
Regarding aged care, yes it’s a Cwlth responsibility. That didn’t stop the underhand comment from a Minister earlier this week about the deaths last year in VICTORIAN aged care facilities (my emphasis added). Nice attempt to shift the blame. In fact, the Vic Government does run some aged care facilities, and there were no COVID-related deaths in them in 2020.
Listening to the Health Minister on the ABC AM program, I offer a summary of the interview:
AM: What are you doing about this mess?
Minister: Blather blather blather blather blather.
AM: I asked you..
Minister: With respect blather blather blather blather blather.
AM: The question was…
Minister: With respect blather blather blather blather blather.
Etc.
How long must this go on?