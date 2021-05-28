Two months after the election in Samoa, the two main parties are still at war.

Samoa's caretaker prime minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and political challenger Fiame Naomi Mata’afa (Images: AP)

Despite an ongoing coup, life is normal for most Samoans.

“Just another day in paradise,” reporter Sapeer Mayron said. “People are still wonderful, politicians are going nuts.”

The small Polynesian nation held its election almost two months ago and there are two duelling parties who say that they should be allowed to form a government.