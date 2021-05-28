Two months after the election in Samoa, the two main parties are still at war.
Despite an ongoing coup, life is normal for most Samoans.
“Just another day in paradise,” reporter Sapeer Mayron said. “People are still wonderful, politicians are going nuts.”
The small Polynesian nation held its election almost two months ago and there are two duelling parties who say that they should be allowed to form a government.
Find out more about the election strife in Samoa...
Already a subscriber? Log in to keep reading.
Or, register your email address for a FREE 21-day trial.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.